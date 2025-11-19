Trump's F-35 offer to Saudi may hurt India, How can it counter fighters with AMCA, Su-57 if Riyadh lends these to Pakistan?

The US decision to sell F-35 stealth jets to Saudi Arabia may undermine India’s defence, especially if the fighters reach Pakistan under the Saudi-Pakistan pact.

In his meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Muhammad bin Salman, at the White House, US President Donald Trump reiterated his decision to sell the fifth-generation stealth fighter jets F-35s to Riyadh. It is certain to ruffle many feathers, including those in India. Trump offered to sell the Lockheed Martin-manufactured fighters when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met him in February, a month after he had taken oath. Now, the fighter jet is most likely to upset India and disturb its defense preparedness if it reaches Pakistan.

What is F-35?

It is a family of stealth fighter jets developed by Lockheed Martin. It has been designed to avoid detection by radar and other technologies. It can take off and land on a regular runway or an aircraft carrier. It is capable of landing like a helicopter and taking off with a very short lead-up, making it a good option for operating out of very short airstrips. The weapons and fuel of the F-35 are internal, fitted inside the jet’s body, to keep its stealth capabilities. It can attack an enemy’s defences and fighter jets before they have launched. It is most useful in establishing air superiority in any given conflict.

It can prove itself to be a game-changer in any aerial engagement, as it represents a paradigm shift in how air power is used. It places less emphasis on speed and more on identifying threats first. It also shares that information across the force and coordinates strikes with other assets. Besides, the members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), Japan, Israel, South Korea and Sweden have F-35 fighters. Saudi Arabia will be the latest to have it.

F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia may be interested in buying the fifth-generation fighter to use it in its war against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Though the conflict is currently on the back burner, it has not yet been resolved and could turn hot again at any time. Similarly, Riyadh is trying to improve its relations with Iran, but Tehran is still an enemy country due to Israel. The Israel Defence Force has a variant of the F-35 fighter that may pose a threat to Saudi Arabia in any conflict, which cannot be ruled out in the future.

Saudi-Pakistan Defence Agreement

The fifth-generation supersonic fighter jets have gained an unexpected significance for India after Pakistan signed a defence agreement with Riyadh. The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in September this year, includes a collective defense clause. It states that an attack on one is an attack on both and aims to strengthen joint deterrence through mechanisms like intelligence sharing, joint military committees, and expanded training. So, Riyadh can supply or lend F-35 fighter jets to Pakistan in any possible India-Pakistan conflict.

Chinese stealth fighter J-20

Talking to this reporter in an exclusive chat, defense expert Colonel (Retired) Sanjeet Sirohi emphasised the need for a stealth fighter for India. He pointed out that the Chengdu J-20 of China is a twin-engine all-weather stealth fighter that can be fitted with the PF long-range missile. However, the F-35 is better than the Chinese stealth fighter considering its superior avionics. Besides, the Chengdu J-20 has a larger fuel load, and it cannot be used for air-to-ground attacks.

Su-57 vs F-35

He also said that compared to F-35 jets, the Russia-made Su-57 has better range and speed. He pointed out that while the Su-57 has a speed of 2,137 km, the F-35 has a speed of 1,931 km. Secondly, while the Su-57 has a range of 1,900 km, the F-35 has a range of 1,500 km. Thirdly, the Su-57 is a double-engine aircraft, while the F-35 is a single-engine fighter. Explaining the economy, Sanjeet Sirohi said that the Russian stealth fighter is much cheaper compared to the F-35. While the US stealth fighter costs $80 to $110 million, depending on the variant, the Russian fighter costs almost half of that. However, the Sukhoi 57 suffered a crash in 2019, after which most countries became cautious.

Should India buy F-35?

However, many issues make the F-35 less attractive, at least for India. First, Russia is ready with the fighter, and it can deliver the Su-57 any time, while the US may take years or even a decade before it delivers the aircraft to India. It is an important factor, as China has had a stealth fighter since 2017. Sanjeet Sirohi points out that Washington will not give the technical know-how or the license to manufacture the aircraft to India, as it is against its policies. On the other hand, Russia may readily transfer the technology and license to manufacture, and the stealth fighter can be made in the factory in India where the Su-30 is scheduled to be produced.

AMCA project India

Sirohi also talked about the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). He said that the single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather, fifth-generation stealth, multirole combat aircraft is just on paper right now in a practical sense. The AMCA will be developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. It can be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited only after it passes all kinds of tests. Sanjeet Sirohi said that it would take at least ten years before the first AMCA is rolled out. Considering the Chinese threat, it will be in the best interest of India to buy the Su-57 now and develop its stealth fighter.