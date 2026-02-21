Donald Trump's 10% universal tariffs after SC snub: Will Indian exporters pay 13.5%, 18%, or 28% in US?

After the US Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff regime, Indian exporters face fresh uncertainty. How much will they have to pay in the US? Details here.

How much in tariffs will Indian exporters have to pay in the US after the Supreme Court rejected the reciprocal tariffs regime imposed by the president? It is also important because, showing complete defiance to the court, Donald Trump issued an order imposing 10 per cent universal tariffs on all goods coming from all countries. It came days after the Trump administration waived 25 percent punitive tariffs on India for importing Russian oil and reduced the reciprocal tariffs from 25 percent to 18 percent. So the 50 per cent tariffs on Indian products came down to 18 per cent. Now, will Indian exporters pay 10 per cent, 10 plus 18, meaning 28 per cent, or something else in the US? What will happen to the lower tariffs allowed to India under the Most Favoured Nations (MFN) status?

Donald Trump India Tariffs

Both countries, being the member states of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), India and the US, have offered MFN status to each other. Under the MFN status, each country offers certain reliefs and incentives to each other, not available to non-MFN states. Reduced tariffs are one of those reliefs. Washington has offered 3.5% tariffs on Indian goods, with certain exemptions.

(Narendra Modi with Donald Trump at the White House.)

After Donald Trump imposed universal tariffs of 10 per cent, India will have to pay for this, besides the tariffs under the MFN status. So, Indian exporters will have to pay 13.5 per cent tariffs in the US. However, certain products like iron and steel, aluminium products, and auto parts will have to pay for additional tariffs ranging from 25 per cent to 50 per cent. However, this is not the complete truth. Earlier, after the US slashed tariffs on India from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, a statement was issued. It announced that:

India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

The US will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18% on goods originating in India, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber, organic chemicals, home décor, artisanal products, and certain machinery goods.

The US will also remove tariffs on certain aircraft and aircraft parts from India. Besides,

India will receive a preferential tariff rate quota for automotive parts

India will receive negotiated outcomes with respect to generic pharmaceuticals and ingredients

The US and India will address non-tariff barriers that affect bilateral trade

India intends to purchase $500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next 5 years.

(Donald Trump announces US tariffs.)

US Tariffs on India

The moot question is: what will happen to these decisions? Will these be implemented besides the universal tariffs of 10 per cent as announced by Donald Trump, or will these be implemented, keeping aside the universal tariffs? Or will the universal tariffs be implemented, keeping these provisions aside? No one, neither the US nor the Indian authorities have answers to these questions at present.

Another important question: what about the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA)? The BTA talks were suspended, and those were on the back burner for months after Donald Trump had imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India. The commerce ministry mandarins of the two countries are most likely to resume the talks next month in India. However, what will they talk if India has to pay just 10 per cent tariffs, as ordered by Donald Trump? Being universal, it cannot be lowered. Will it be increased? How much? Will the top officials of the two countries discuss doing away with 18 per cent tariffs on Indian goods? Will the US demand that India to pay an additional universal tariff of 10 per cent over and above the basic tariffs of 18 per cent? These and many other questions need to be answered by the commerce ministry mandarins of the two countries.