Why is Marco Rubio visiting Mukesh Ambani's Jamnagar refinery after Donald Trump's Russian oil tariff waiver?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to the Jamnagar refinery of the Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has raised many questions. Explained.

Days after US President Donald Trump waived the additional tariffs on India for buying Russian crude oil, Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India's financial capital, Mumbai, and held talks with Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He will now go to Jamnagar in Gujarat and visit Reliance Industries' refinery before meeting billionaire Mukesh Ambani. The irony of the chain of development lies in the fact that the country that blamed India for profiteering from the global fuel crisis and financing Russia's war machine plans to deal with the same company it hinted at profiteering.

India-US Ties

It is also ironic that after punishing India and China for buying fuel from Russia, Washington has agreed to buy Russian diesel. The step was taken weeks before the mid-term elections in the country lest the increased fuel prices hit the US economy. It happened months after Trump publicly declared a tariff war against the entire world, aimed at harming the economy of those countries that do not accept the US dictates on trade and tariffs.

(Jamnagar refinery of Reliance Industries Limited.)

While defending the US action on the waiver, Marco Rubio said that the Donald Trump administration was entering a 60-day review period. He also emphasised that it would consider which new tariffs, if any, to impose. Before embarking on the India visit, the US Secretary of State said, "You've got countries like India, for example, that have voluntarily diversified their energy portfolio, but are still getting a substantial amount of energy from Russia because it's ​hard to pivot from one day ​to the next."

Marco Rubio India visit

The US is interested in Reliance Industries' Jamnagar refinery because the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate is most likely to make massive investment in a greenfield refinery project in Texas. It is important for the Trump administration because it wants to secure fuel supplies amid global energy market turmoil ahead of the midterm polls, scheduled for November 3, 2026. According to Reliance Industries, the Jamnagar refinery is the world’s "largest and most complex single-site refinery". It has a processing capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day.

Rubio's Jamnagar visit should be viewed with the International Energy Agency's warning in the background. The IEA has warned that constraints on the diesel market will likely keep prices elevated into the next year. It will hit truckers, farmers, and shippers in the US and weaken Trump's policies of Make America Great Again (MAGA) and America First. Keeping these issues in mind, the US president paused sanctions on Russia to allow supplies in the global market.

Reliance Industries: Jamnagar refinery

The desperate bid to woo Mukesh Ambani and his RIL can be gauged if the capacity of the Jamnagar refinery is analysed. RIL has written on its official website, "Reliance O2C includes world-class refining and petrochemicals manufacturing assets located at Jamnagar, Hazira, Dahej, Nagothane, Vadodara, Patalganga, Silvassa, Barabanki and Hoshiarpur as well as in Malaysia at Nilai, Melaca, and Kuantan." It added, "It also includes our fuel retailing partnership with bp, called Reliance bp Mobility Limited (RBML) – operating under the Jio-bp brand – and Butyl Rubber JV with Reliance Sibur Elastomers Private Limited."