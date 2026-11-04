After losing midterm elections, Donald Trump warns of using 'ultimate power': What is presidential veto, can Democrats override it?

After losing midterm elections, US President Donald Trump has vowed to use his presidential veto power. What is a presidential veto, when can a US President use it and can Democrats override Trump's decision?

What are veto rights and presidential decrees issued by a US president? How and under what conditions can a US president use these special prerogatives? Which articles of the US Constitution give the president the right to reject the majority opinions of the people, elected by the masses in a popular vote? These questions cropped up after President Donald Trump announced that he would use his presidential veto powers to defend his administration's agenda. Hours after losing a majority in the Senate as well as the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, the president exhibited his defiance. Calling the presidential veto "the ultimate power", he said that he could reject legislation passed by Democrats if he disagreed with it.

Talking to CBS News, Trump said he was confident about continuing his agenda even if Democrats gained control of Congress. He said, "I have the ultimate power - it's called 'veto." He also indicated that he could reject Democratic legislation until lawmakers agreed to negotiate with him.

(Debate on the US Constitution. )

US Constitution on Presidential Veto

Article I, Section 7 of the US Constitution authorises the president to veto bills passed by Congress before they become law.

If the president does not sign the bill within ten days, excluding Sundays, the bill returns to its house of origin.

Section 7 allows the president to send the bill back to its chamber of origin.

However, Congress can override the veto by a two-thirds vote of both houses.

If Congress overrides the veto by a two-thirds majority of members present and voting, the bill becomes a law without the president's assent.

The US Congress has rejected about 7% of the presidential vetoes so far.

If Congress adjourns within ten days and the bill is not returned, it fails; it does not become a law.

Governors of all states and territories have a similar veto power.

Mayors and district authorities in some states also have a similar veto power.

Veto power also exists in some tribal governments.

President and governors have the power to issue a veto statement, in which he explains the reasons for vetoing a bill to the Senate or the House of Representatives.

If the veto is overridden, the veto message is not considered in any future case.

The president signs the veto statement at a signing ceremony, generally in the presence of media.

First Veto

President George Washington used the veto power for the first time in US history on April 5, 1792, when he vetoed a bill on a new apportionment formula.

He also stated the reasons for vetoing the bill.

Andrew Jackson is remembered as the president who vetoed 12 bills. However, none of the vetoes were overridden.

Congress overrode a presidential veto for the first time on March 3, 1845. President John Tyler vetoed the bill.

Line Veto, Pocket Veto, Reduction Veto