Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...

US President Donald Trump has said twice that New Delhi had offered the US a zero tariff; however, it was too late. With this, he has kept the door for trade talks open. However, he has pressed for more concessions.

Amid almost daily attacks on India for allegedly financing Russia's war against Ukraine by buying crude oil and weapons, it is believed that the US has left the door open for a bilateral trade deal. White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has lashed out at India daily, from calling the Russia-Ukraine War "Modi's war" to alleging that "Brahmins are profiteering from cheap Russian oil" to accusing New Delhi of being "responsible for killing thousands of Ukrainians" to oiling Moscow's war machine.

Donald Trump under attacks

The Donald Trump administration has come under attack from its own people for singling out India. From ex-US Representative to the UN Nikki Haley to ex-NSA John Bolton, politicians and former Trump aides have slammed the US president for slapping India with the punitive and additional tariffs. However, there is a silver lining too. President Donald Trump has said twice in the last two days that New Delhi offered the US a zero tariff; however, it was too late.

He also said that, as he had signed a trade deal with the European Union and Japan, he "can sign with India" a similar deal. Donald Trump imposed tariffs of 15% on both Japan and the EU, with assurances of massive investment in the US. He has dropped hints that he is ready to continue the trade talks and sign a zero-for-zero tariffs deal with New Delhi. India offered to levy no tariffs on US imports on a reciprocal basis at the beginning of the trade talks in April.

EU-like trade deal with India?

However, Washington was not ready to leave iron and steel and aluminium products and automobiles duty-free. The US also demanded complete and free access to the farm sector, which was a no-no for India. Though India agreed to allow soybeans, soybean oil, canola oil, poultry and dairy products, and apples, it denied maize and wheat to make a foray into the Indian market. The talks collapsed. Donald Trump slapped India with the punitive additional tariffs of 25% over and above the base tariffs of 25%.

India-US trade talks soon?

Ironically, Peter Navarro's tirade continued even after India purchased two million barrels of the US oil, suspended the import duty on cotton, and discussed buying weapons. Analysts believe that Donald Trump is most likely to send the delegation to India for trade talks after the optics and rhetoric come to an end. Experts believe that India's denial to credit Trump with ending the clashes with Pakistan, coupled with his appeal to MAGA groups, has made things difficult. However, trade talks may begin soon, and the two sides may agree to the tariffs of 20% to 25% with more access to the farm sector.