81 US aircraft gone, $3.3 billion lost, confirms Congressional report: Is Trump's Iran war draining America's military?

A Congressional report released on October 5, 2026, has confirmed that the US lost 81 aircraft worth $3.3 billion between April 1 and June 30 in its war against Iran. Is Donald Trump wasting arms and ammunition kept for its fight against arch-rival China?

Has President Donald Trump pushed the US into a useless war, in which the country is losing valuable resources with no tangible gain? Is the country bogged down in a war and wasting its arms and ammunition that could be used against its arch-rival and real challenger- China? These questions were raised once again after a Congressional report revealed that the Pentagon has already lost 81 fighter jets worth $3.3 billion. Presented to Congress on October 5, 2026, the "Congressional Research Service report, U.S. Aircraft Combat Losses in Operation Epic Fury: Considerations for Congress" said that the country has lost 81 fixed-wing or rotary-wing aircraft, including uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS, or drones) in operations against Iran since February 28.

US aircraft losses

Though defence experts have different opinions on the quantum of financial loss, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated the cost of equipment losses as of August 1 at between $1.9 billion and $3.3 billion. The Department of Defence published a Lead Inspector General (Lead IG) Report to the United States Congress on Operation Epic Fury (OEF) on September 14, 2026. It assessed certain equipment losses relating to operations against Iran between April 1 and June 30.

(Congressional Report on losses during the war against Iran.)

The Congressional report contains the full list of 81 aircraft the Pentagon has lost through June 30. The list may have gone up as the country might have lost more fighters in the meantime. The report confirms that the US lost four F-35 fighter jets; three of them were mistakenly shot down in a friendly-fire incident by Kuwaiti forces, while another was shot down by Iran next month. Besides,

at least eight other F-15Es sustained minor damage on September 9 and 10 when Iran targeted the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Similarly, the Pentagon lost 12 F-15E aircraft, one F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, two A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft, and seven KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft.

Pentagon aircraft losses

The Congressional Report confirms that the US lost one E-3 Sentry airborne early warning-and-control system (AWACS) aircraft, two MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft, one HH-60W Jolly Green II combat search-and-rescue helicopter. It also said that one MQ-4C Triton high-altitude long-endurance uncrewed aircraft, three MQ-1 multi-role uncrewed aircraft, and 45 MQ-9 Reaper multi-role uncrewed aircraft were lost in the action.



Congressional Research Service report

Here is the report published on the official website, 'congress.gov':

Reports of Aircraft Losses and Damage