81 US aircraft gone, $3.3 billion lost, confirms Congressional report: Is Trump's Iran war draining America's military?

A Congressional report released on October 5, 2026, has confirmed that the US lost 81 aircraft worth $3.3 billion between April 1 and June 30 in its war against Iran. Is Donald Trump wasting arms and ammunition kept for its fight against arch-rival China?
F-35, US Fighter Jet (File Image)
Has President Donald Trump pushed the US into a useless war, in which the country is losing valuable resources with no tangible gain? Is the country bogged down in a war and wasting its arms and ammunition that could be used against its arch-rival and real challenger- China? These questions were raised once again after a Congressional report revealed that the Pentagon has already lost 81 fighter jets worth $3.3 billion. Presented to Congress on October 5, 2026, the "Congressional Research Service report, U.S. Aircraft Combat Losses in Operation Epic Fury: Considerations for Congress" said that the country has lost 81 fixed-wing or rotary-wing aircraft, including uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS, or drones) in operations against Iran since February 28.
US aircraft losses
Though defence experts have different opinions on the quantum of financial loss, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated the cost of equipment losses as of August 1 at between $1.9 billion and $3.3 billion. The Department of Defence published a Lead Inspector General (Lead IG) Report to the United States Congress on Operation Epic Fury (OEF) on September 14, 2026. It assessed certain equipment losses relating to operations against Iran between April 1 and June 30.
(Congressional Report on losses during the war against Iran.)
The Congressional report contains the full list of 81 aircraft the Pentagon has lost through June 30. The list may have gone up as the country might have lost more fighters in the meantime. The report confirms that the US lost four F-35 fighter jets; three of them were mistakenly shot down in a friendly-fire incident by Kuwaiti forces, while another was shot down by Iran next month. Besides,
at least eight other F-15Es sustained minor damage on September 9 and 10 when Iran targeted the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Similarly, the Pentagon lost 12 F-15E aircraft, one F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, two A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft, and seven KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft.
Pentagon aircraft losses
The Congressional Report confirms that the US lost one E-3 Sentry airborne early warning-and-control system (AWACS) aircraft, two MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft, one HH-60W Jolly Green II combat search-and-rescue helicopter. It also said that one MQ-4C Triton high-altitude long-endurance uncrewed aircraft, three MQ-1 multi-role uncrewed aircraft, and 45 MQ-9 Reaper multi-role uncrewed aircraft were lost in the action.
Congressional Research Service report
Here is the report published on the official website, 'congress.gov':
Reports of Aircraft Losses and Damage
- Twelve F-15E Strike Eagle fighter aircraft
- On March 2, 2026, CENTCOM reported three F-15Es destroyed by friendly fire over Kuwait.
- On April 5, 2026, CENTCOM reported one F-15E destroyed over Iran.
- On September 9-10, 2026, multiple articles reported that eight F-15s sustained light damage in an Iranian strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, and were returned to service.
- One F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft
- A March 19, 2026, article reported that Iranian ground fire damaged one F-35A over Iran.
- Two A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft
- On April 6, 2026, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine stated that enemy fire struck one A-10 that crashed and was destroyed.
- On September 9-10, 2026, articles citing U.S. officials reported that one A-10 was severely damaged in an Iranian strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan.
- Seven KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft
- On March 12, 2026, CENTCOM reported that two KC-135s were involved in an incident; one aircraft crashed in Iraq, resulting in the deaths of all six aircrew. The second KC-135 made an emergency landing.
- A March 14, 2026, article reported that an Iranian attack damaged five KC-135s on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia.
- One E-3 Sentry airborne early warning-and-control system aircraft
- A March 28, 2026, article reported that one E-3 was damaged at Prince Sultan Air Base.
- A September 15, 2026, article reported that the plane experienced "a direct hit."
- Two MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft
- An April 5, 2026, article reported that two MC-130Js supporting search-and-rescue operations for a downed F-15E were intentionally destroyed.
- One HH-60W Jolly Green II combat search-and-rescue helicopter
- On April 6, 2026, General Caine said in a press conference that one HH-60W sustained damage during search-and-rescue operations for a downed F-15E in Iran.
- One MQ-4C Triton high-altitude long-endurance uncrewed aircraft
- An April 14, 2026, article citing a U.S. Navy document reported that one MQ-4C crashed in a mishap.
- Three MQ-1 multi-role uncrewed aircraft
- On May 31, 2026, CENTCOM reported that Iran had shot down a "U.S. MQ-1 drone."
- A September 17, 2026, article citing U.S. officials stated that Iran had "in recent days" downed "at least two … MQ-1" aircraft.
- Forty-five MQ-9 Reaper multi-role uncrewed aircraft
- An August 13, 2026, article citing three U.S. officials reported that the U.S. military had lost "at least 45" MQ-9 Reapers in operations against Iran.
- One AH-64 Apache attack helicopter
- On September 14, 2026, the Lead IG reported that one AH-64 helicopter had been shot down over the Strait of Hormuz.
- Four AH-6 Little Bird light attack helicopters
- On September 14, 2026, the Lead IG reported that U.S. forces had destroyed four AH-6 helicopters during rescue operations.
- One MH-60 Sea Hawk maritime helicopter
- On September 14, 2026, the Lead IG reported that one MH-60 helicopter crashed over the Arabian Sea.
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