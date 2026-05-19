Panic in Washington? Donald Trump seeks Saudi, UAE, Pakistan's help to end Iran war? Beijing visit raises big questions

From "Destroy Iran" to "Let’s Deal", why is Donald Trump backtracking on the Iran war? Why is Washington offering Tehran concessions? Does it want an honourable exit from the war? Explained here.

Is US President Donald Trump trying desperately to find an exit from the Iran war? Has he sought help from his allies in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? Has he stooped to the level of asking arch-enemy China with no concrete results? What is the way out? These questions are being asked after his visit to Beijing and talks with his counterpart, Xi Jinping. After returning from China, Donald Trump threatened once again to wipe out Iran if it did not sign on the dotted line. However, he backtracked once again.

Donald Trump's Iran exit strategy

This was not the first time that Donald Trump had threatened the Shiite regime with dire consequences, which proved to be a damp squib within hours. After threatening Iran on Sunday, he announced on Monday that he had paused a planned attack against Iran after Tehran sent a peace proposal to Washington, though Tehran denied having done so. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the US president wrote in a post that the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE had requested to hold off on the attack because "a deal will be made, which will be very ​acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all countries in the Middle East and beyond."

(Donald Trump Wants Iran War Exit. AI-generated image. )

However, analysts believe Trump sought the help of his Middle East allies to convince Iran to accept the deal so that he could exit the war with honour. However, Tehran refused to fall into the trap and exhibited defiance. It warned Washington and its allies against making any further "strategic mistakes or miscalculations" in attacking Iran. It also warned that the Iranian armed forces were "more prepared and stronger than in the past." The commander of Iran's top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya, Ali Abdollahi, said, "Any renewed aggression and invasion ... will be responded to quickly, decisively, powerfully, and extensively."

US-Iran nuclear negotiations

It is not without reason that the Trump administration has softened its stance and agreed to release a quarter of Iran's frozen funds, worth tens of billions of dollars. Besides, the US president has also climbed down from high-pitched rhetoric. He now talks of "deal" instead of "victory." Donald Trump, who had, on earlier occasions, resorted to highly aggressive rhetoric and demanded unconditional Iranian concessions, now wants "productive talks" and "resolution of hostilities." He extended the ceasefire and wants to end the war.

Analysts believe that Donald Trump has been caught in a bizarre situation. He planned for a war of "a few days" and imagined a "swift victory." However, Iran has dug in its heels, and there is no end to the war even after two months. Now, after incurring heavy economic losses and coming under attacks from his supporters like MAGA groups for waging the war and failing to bring Iran to its knees, he wants to end the war somehow. But he can not make a compromise on certain issues. After harping on forcing Tehran to stop its nuclear programme and snatching its processed weapon-grade stockpile of uranium, he cannot leave this issue unaddressed. He wants a negotiated settlement, but with his prestige remaining intact.

However, quoting unnamed sources, Reuters has reported that the Trump administration has shown more flexibility in agreeing ​to let Iran continue some peaceful nuclear activity under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Besides, Iranian news agency Tasnim has separately reported that the US has agreed to waive oil sanctions on Iran while negotiations are under way. It wants peace and an exit from the war at any cost.