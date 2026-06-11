Will Donald Trump really attack Iran in Venezuela-type operation? Is it pressure tactic for negotiation?

Why the latest US-Iran standoff and Donald Trump's threat to wipe out the Shiite country may be about negotiations, not invasion? Could the US attempt a Venezuela-style playbook in Iran? Explained here.

Will the US really carry out a Venezuela-type operation in Iran, throw away the Iranian government, arrest its top leadership and capture its oil reserve as threatened by Donald Trump on Thursday night? In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, President Donald Trump has brazenly threatened to "take control of the oil and gas market much like Venezuela." He wrote, "The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT. At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP." Earlier on Thursday, the US and Iran attacked each other, causing immense damage. Trump also warned that he would hit hard at Tehran if the Shiite regime did not agree to a peace deal. Iran retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

(Donald Trump's post on Truth Social)

Donald Trump's Iran warning

However, it is not the first time that Donald Trump has threatened to "wipe out" Iran. Issuing an apocalyptic warning in April this year, he said that if Tehran did open the Strait of Hormuz, the Pentagon would destroy every bridge and power plant within hours. He said, "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will." Emboldened by the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, he said, "However, now that we have complete and total regime change, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, who knows? We will find out tonight."

Trump received flak from his fellow Republicans for the brazen threat. Rep. John B. Larson said in a statement, " President Trump continues to act as if he is above the law – sending our troops to war in Iran without authorisation and threatening war crimes." He added, "Donald Trump has shown he is unfit to serve as our Commander-in-Chief and must be reined in. Trump has failed to explain what the mission is and what the exit strategy is for our troops. He owes these answers to Congress, the American people, our troops, and the families of those who have died. Because Trump has failed to abide by the Constitution and the War Powers Act, this illegal war in Iran must come to an end now."

Donald Trump Threatens To Destroy Iran. (AI-generated infographic.)

US-Iran War Talks

However, the US President did not try to "wipe out the entire civilisation" of Iran. It proved to be a hollow threat. Is the latest announcement also a hollow threat? It is yet to be seen. Analysts believe the US and Iran have reached an advanced state of negotiations in the peace talks. However, there are certain sticky points on which both sides are adamant, and no one wants to be seen compromising. These are as follows:

If reports are to be believed, Tehran has agreed to stop the nuclear programme for five years, but Washington wants it to halt the programme for 20 years.

Iran has agreed to hand over the "nuclear dust" or the weapon-grade enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Donald Trump wants to grab the material and keep it in the US.

The US insists on the total demolition and dismantling of the nuclear enrichment facilities.

Tehran has refused to do so. It has rather agreed to put the facilities under the IAEA monitoring.

Washington has agreed to release the frozen Iranian assets worth $3 billion.

Iran wants the return of $8 billion locked in various banks.

It also wants to lift the ban on SWIFT, or Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication.

Iran has asked the US to lift all types of economic sanctions imposed on the country.

It is believed that Trump may agree to the idea after negotiations.

The Shiite regime wants to lift the sanctions on its missile and drone programmes.

Donald Trump has made it clear that he would never agree to this demand.



Analysts believe that Donald Trump's brazen announcement is nothing but a ploy to put pressure on Iran. Tehran knows it well; it will never succumb to pressure. However, it may resume back channe negotiations and soften its stand.

(US attacks Venezuela.)

What happened in Venezuela

The Pentagon attacked Venezuela at 2 AM on January 3, 2026 and captured incumbent Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The US bombed infrastructure across northern Venezuela and sent commandos to capture Maduro's compound in Caracas. The Venezuelan president and his wife were transported to New York City to face trial for drug trafficking there.[