Will Donald Trump sign Iran peace treaty on terms set by Tehran? Main stumbling blocks explained

Why has US President Donald Trump made a U-turn on the Iran war? After threatening to wipe out the Shiite nation, the US President is ready to sign a peace deal. What went wrong? Explained here.

Will Donald Trump sign the peace treaty with Iran immediately after threatening to wipe it out? A day after striking multiple locations in southern Iran, and targeting ships near the Strait of Hormuz, killing three Indian sailors, the US president has blinked and indicated a climb down. Hours after threatening to resume the all-out war, Donald Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, "Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved." He added, "Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly." Contradicting the claim, Tehran said that it had not made a final decision, but parts of an agreement had been finalised.

US-Iran Peace Deal

Iran's government-run news agency, IRNA, writes, "After a month and a half of exchanging messages, according to the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the general outline and text of the memorandum of understanding to end the war between Iran and the United States have been almost finalised." According to IRNA, "the text of the memorandum of understanding has been practically nearing its final stage since Thursday. This was also confirmed by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ismail Baghai emphasised on Thursday night."

Stumbling Blocks In US-Iran Peace Deal. (AI-generated infographic.)

Analysts believe that the negotiations for a permanent peace between the two warring countries will be centred on Tehran’s nuclear programme and compensating the country for damage from the war. If reports are to be believed, Tehran has agreed to stop the nuclear programme for five years, but Washington wants it to halt the programme for 20 years.

Main points of US-Iran peace treaty

Iran has agreed to hand over the "nuclear dust" or the weapon-grade enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Donald Trump wants to grab the material and keep it in the US.

The US insists on the total demolition and dismantling of the nuclear enrichment facilities.

Tehran has refused to do so. It has rather agreed to put the facilities under the IAEA monitoring.

Washington has agreed to release the frozen Iranian assets worth $3 billion.

Iran wants the return of $8 billion locked in various banks.

It also wants to lift the ban on SWIFT, or Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication.

Iran has asked the US to lift all types of economic sanctions imposed on the country.

It is believed that Trump may agree to the idea after negotiations.

The Shiite regime wants to lift the sanctions on its missile and drone programmes.

Donald Trump has made it clear that he would never agree to this demand.

(US attacks a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman.)

Donald Trump wants a hasty retreat

Analysts believe that Donald Trump is ready for a hasty retreat and accept most of the terms and conditions of the Shiite state, as he wants to come out of the war at any cost. He wants an honourable exit from the war. What may be called the trust deficit, the two sides do not have trust in each other. IRNA writes, "It is clear that simply signing an agreement to end the war does not mean that the American and Israeli sides will abide by it. The United States has clearly violated its commitments in all previous rounds of negotiations and has twice, in the words of the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, “betrayed diplomacy” by committing illegal military aggression against Iran during the negotiations."