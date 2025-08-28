How do 50% tariffs on India impact US economy? Will it raise inflation, throw thousands out of jobs?

By imposing 25% additional tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, the Donald Trump administration has raised the tariffs to 50%. Instead of getting the boost, the US economy may end up paying more for the same products due to increased tariffs or reduced competition.

How will the 50% tariff on India impact the US economy? It may be believed that an increased cost on Indian products may encourage the domestic business houses to set up new manufacturing units, creating thousands of jobs and giving a fillip to the US economy. However, it may be the other way round. Other countries may replace India and after consolidating their presence, they may hike the price of their products. The US economy may not get the much-expected boost. On the other hand, it may end up paying more for the same products due to increased tariffs or reduced competition. A sector-wise impact may be as follows:

Textiles and Apparel

India's share in the US market is about 10%. It is about $10–12 billion annually in value terms. As the cumulative tariffs of 50% have already kicked in, the US retailers like Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Macy’s are most likely to pay more. The end consumer may find the clothing prices to go up by 10-20%. Bangladesh and Vietnam may replace India. However, a disruption in the supply chain and higher costs is most likely to happen.

Pharmaceuticals (Generics & APIs)

India supplies more than 40% of US generic drugs and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). It is worth $8–9 billion. The Donald Trump administration has exempted this sector for now. However, he has warned to slap this sector with tariffs as high as 200% in the future. If it happens, the increased tariffs may push up the cost of affordable medicines. Consequently, healthcare insurers and patients may have to pay more. There may be a shortage of critical drugs like those related to antibiotics, cancer drugs, and insulin ingredients. Their cost may go up.

Gems & Jewelry

The Indian gems and jewellery sector is shocked that the new and increased tariffs have come at a time when they were getting ready to supply more due to the forthcoming festive season of Christmas and New Year. India exports gems and jewellery to the US worth $12–13 billion annually. US jewelers like Tiffany, Signet and Kay are most likely to end up with reduced business as they will have to pay more. The US consumers may have to pay more for wedding and engagement jewelry, which may rise by 10–15%. Belgium and Israel may replace India. However, they cannot fully match India’s scale.

IT Services & Outsourcing

India has established itself as a big player in IT and IT services and exports about $30–40 billion annually. With increased tariffs, banks, airlines, insurance, and healthcare may have to bear increased operating costs as they are highly dependent on Indian IT back-office and call center services. If the US firms relocate these services to the US or hire employees there, they may have to pay three to four times more.

Machinery, Chemicals, & Auto Parts

India exports machinery, chemicals, and automobile parts worth $10–12 billion annually. The Trump administration has levied 25% tariffs on auto parts. This sector will not have to pay the additional tariffs.

However, chemical industries may have to pay more. They may also find the supply chain disrupted. The increased tariffs will raise the input costs for manufacturers, and the end consumers will have to pay higher prices.

Will India retaliate?

India has indicated not to retaliate to the 25% additional tariffs for buying Russian oil. It is waiting to open the channel for talks.However, if it retaliates, New Delhi may take the following actions.

Agriculture: India buys California almonds worth $600m, besides Washington apples and dairy products. It may impose tariffs on these goods.

Energy: India buys US crude oil and LNG worth $5–6 billion. The state-run refiners Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd have placed orders for more than 2 million barrels of oil from the US. New Delhi may continue buying from Russia and buy more oil from the Middle East.

Aerospace & Defense: Aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Lockheed risk losing multi-billion-dollar deals. The Indian aviation business is increasing, and the Indian companies may buy hundreds of aircraft. Now, these orders may go to France, Switzerland, and the UK.

Will tariffs on India push inflation in US?

Analysts believe that the increased tariff may push the inflation rate in the US as the consumers will have to pay more. It may result in +0.2% to +0.5% on consumer prices. It will be significant considering the tight Fed policy environment. With increased tariffs on Indian goods, tens of thousands of jobs may be slashed in retail, farming, ports, and manufacturing sectors.

