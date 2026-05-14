Did US fail in Iran? Why is Donald Trump now banking on China to save his image?

The real reason behind Donald Trump’s Beijing visit is not trade. It is Iran that the US president softens on China after the Iran war dragged on. It shows how the Iran conflict changed the US strategy and calculations.

Within months of escalating the tariff rates to a ridiculously impractical level of 250% and putting a blanket ban on many Chinese products, US President Donald Trump not only rolled back the tariffs, but he also visited Beijing with a large entourage of business leaders. It was the US president who declared his desire to visit Beijing first, and the Chinese invitation came later. Why such a drastic shift in the US stance? What forced Donald Trump to meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping? What forced the US president to eat humble pie and make friends with the country he had chosen to threaten with economic sanctions?

Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meet

Analysts believe that Trump has visited China to seek its help in bringing the Iran war to an end. He planned to kill Iran's leaders and dismantle and destroy its nuclear programme within a week. He also announced his intention to replace the Shiite regime with the government of his choice. His plans went haywire; despite killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and many political and military leaders, he could not overthrow the government. There is no sign of ending the war in its sixth week. After his ratings plummeted, he spent more than $100 billion in the war, he became extremely unpopular, and pressure to conclude the war came from his MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters. Donald Trump decided to seek help from the most unexpected quarters- archenemy China.

If reports are to be believed, the US president and his advisors believe that Beijing can put pressure on Tehran to end the war. They want two types of help: Beijing should stop helping the Shiite state and ask it to stop the war. They believe, and they have good reasons for doing so, that China is providing Tehran with intelligence input like real-time satellite images of the movement of military assets of the Pentagon and military hardware like drones, fighter jets, and weapons. As China is the biggest buyer of Iranian crude oil despite the US sanctions, it carries weight and is in a position of influencing the Shiite regime.

Donald Trump's strategy behind China visit

How can it do so? Washington is trying to convince Beijing that if the war ends, the crude prices in the international market will fall, and it would benefit both countries. It has also offered China its own oil. It is true that ending the war is in China's interest because it would open the Strait of Hormuz, through which most of its crude imports flow. On the other hand, it is strategically good that the war is going on because the Pentagon is caught in the Middle East, far away from the strategically more important Indo-Pacific and the South China Sea. Beijing can use this period to strengthen its position and deploy more resources in this potential theatre of war. Besides, China wants to use this war to consolidate its position in the Middle East.

Analysts believe that Chinese President Xi Jinping came to the meeting with soaring confidence after he was emboldened by Trump's embarrassing U-turn on tariffs. He also enjoys the situation where his archenemy's resources have been diverted. Despite this, the Trump administration chose to continue with the bravado and claimed that it did not need China's help, as a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would harm Beijing too. White House spokeswoman Olivia Wale told journalists, "The Iranian regime knows their current reality is not sustainable, and President Trump holds all the cards as ​negotiators work to make a deal." Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, hit back; he said, "As to the Iran situation, the pressing priority now is to prevent by all means a relapse in fighting, rather than exploit the situation to throw mud at other countries."

Strait of Hormuz to change war strategy

After blocking the Iranian ports along the Strait of Hormuz, the Trump administration now says that the waterway must be kept open for all and there should be no toll on it. The US State Department said last week that Washington and Beijing had agreed that no country or group should be allowed to exact tolls there.

Sanctions are the other option. However, as Iran is now selling its crude oil for Chinese currency, Yuan, no sanctions are practical without the cooperation of Beijing. The US Treasury Department has one more option- it can impose sanctions on Chinese banks. Till now, the Trump administration has not directed US officials to go after major Chinese financial institutions. Analysts believe Washington has not started punishing the Chinese banking sector due to the uncertainty over potential retaliation. If Washington goes after a Chinese bank, there may be a tit-for-tat retaliation, and it may escalate; both sides may return to the economic warpath. It may trigger a new trade war. The US does not want a trade war at this juncture.