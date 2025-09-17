Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump arrives in UK: Will Keir Starmer ask US president to stop Israel-Hamas War, Ukraine War?

Will UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer ask US President Donald Trump to help stop the Israel-Hamas War and the Ukraine War by halting the supply of arms and ammunition? Details here.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 03:13 PM IST

Donald Trump arrives in UK: Will Keir Starmer ask US president to stop Israel-Hamas War, Ukraine War?
US President Donald Trump, along with his wife, Melania, has arrived in London. After the red carpet welcome at Windsor Castle, the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world, gun salutes, a military flypast and a lavish banquet, he will sit down with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his team. Will the two sides discuss the Israel-Hamas War and the Ukraine War, the two wars in which tens of thousands of the people have been killed?

Donald Trump calls UK visit special

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote in a post, "I Love King Charles." Just after arriving in the British capital, he wrote, "I have a lot of things here that ... they warm my heart. It's a very special place." Starmer is most likely to use the visit of the US president to further cement the two nations' "special relationship". He is most likely to use the opportunity to deepen economic ties, secure billions of dollars of investment, discuss tariffs, and press the U.S. president on the Ukraine War and the ground assaults in Gaza City.

Deals to deepen US-UK Relations?

The two countries have already agreed on a new technology agreement to boost ties in AI, quantum computing and civil nuclear energy. The US tech giant Microsoft has already pledged to invest GBP 31 billion or $42 billion in the UK. The UK prime minister is most likely to raise two equally contentious issues: the Israel-Hamas War and the Russia-Ukraine War, as the US has been a strong stakeholder from the beginning of the conflict. 

Will Keir Starmer raise Ukraine War?

Despite claiming to bring the Ukraine War to an end within hours of taking over the office, the US president has failed to deliver so far, though he has made the best of his efforts. Donald Trump has continued with the Joe Biden administration's policy of supplying arms and ammunition to Kyiv. The UK and the EU were not happy when Trump put pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Starmer joined hands with the leaders of France, Germany, and the EU and indicated he would continue supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia at a time when Washington wanted Zelenskyy to stop hostilities and sign a ceasefire deal. He is most likely to discuss the issue with the US president. 

Israel-Hamas War on the Cards?

As the Israel Defence Force has launched a massive ground assault in Gaza City to disarm militant organization Hamas amid accusations of committing genocide, Starmer is most likely to raise the issue. 
Washington has continuously supplied the Jewish state with the latest and most lethal weapons and missiles, which have wreaked devastation in the Gaza Strip. 

The UK has already declared to recognize the state of Palestine in the next UNGA meeting, which will begin next week. Starmer may raise the issue and ask the US to put pressure on Tel Aviv to halt the hostilities, in which about 65,000 people have been killed so far. Donald Trump, known for his outspoken views, may struggle to reassure the UK prime minister.

