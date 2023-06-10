Donald Trump accused of sharing classified information? Former US President's indictment explained | File Photo

Former US President Donald Trump is facing the worst legal jeopardy of his lifetime. He has been accused of illegally hoarding classified documents, conspiring and lying to disrupt the efforts of the government to recover them. The indictment was unsealed on Friday. Here are the key takeaways.

What are the charges against Trump?

Trump is facing 37 felony counts in the indictment. Apart from Trump, his aide Walt Nauta is also charged as a co-conspirator with six felony counts.

Trump is being charged for willful retention pertaining to particular classified documents which were found at his Florida home Mar-A-Lago. Marked “SECRET” or “TOP SECRET”, they include details about US nuclear weapons, the nuclear capabilities of a foreign country and the military activities or capabilities of other countries.

Trump is facing conspiracy charges related to his alleged attempts to conceal the documents from his lawyer or federal investigators. He is facing false statement charges pertaining to the former President causing his lawyer to tell the FBI that there were no more classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. However, the federal agency later found over 100 documents during a search in August 2022.

Is he accused of sharing classified information?

As per the indictment, Trump showed classified documents to people without security clearances on two occasions. Once in July 2021 with a writer and publisher about an upcoming book. Trump allegedly showed a “plan of attack". The second is a classified map of a foreign country he allegedly shared with a representative of his political action committee, the indictment says.

What evidence do prosecutors have?

The evidence includes photographs from Mar-a-Lago, surveillance video, text messages and Trump's own words and those of his lawyers. One photograph shows boxes that spilled over in a storage room, including a document marked “SECRET/REL TO USA, FVEY,” which means information releasable only to members of the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

What has Donald Trump said?

Trump has rejected the allegations and said he is innocent. This is the second indictment against him in a matter of months. He has termed these as his opponents’ attempt to throw his 2024 Presidential bid off track.

(Inputs from PTI, AP)