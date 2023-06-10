Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer
topStoriesenglish

Donald Trump accused of sharing classified information? Former US President's indictment explained

Trump is being charged for willful retention pertaining to particular classified documents which were found at his Florida home Mar-A-Lago.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

Donald Trump accused of sharing classified information? Former US President's indictment explained
Donald Trump accused of sharing classified information? Former US President's indictment explained | File Photo

Former US President Donald Trump is facing the worst legal jeopardy of his lifetime. He has been accused of illegally hoarding classified documents, conspiring and lying to disrupt the efforts of the government to recover them. The indictment was unsealed on Friday. Here are the key takeaways.

What are the charges against Trump?

Trump is facing 37 felony counts in the indictment. Apart from Trump, his aide Walt Nauta is also charged as a co-conspirator with six felony counts.

Trump is being charged for willful retention pertaining to particular classified documents which were found at his Florida home Mar-A-Lago. Marked “SECRET” or “TOP SECRET”, they include details about US nuclear weapons, the nuclear capabilities of a foreign country and the military activities or capabilities of other countries.

Trump is facing conspiracy charges related to his alleged attempts to conceal the documents from his lawyer or federal investigators. He is facing false statement charges pertaining to the former President causing his lawyer to tell the FBI that there were no more classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. However, the federal agency later found over 100 documents during a search in August 2022.

Is he accused of sharing classified information?

As per the indictment, Trump showed classified documents to people without security clearances on two occasions. Once in July 2021 with a writer and publisher about an upcoming book. Trump allegedly showed a “plan of attack".  The second is a classified map of a foreign country he allegedly shared with a representative of his political action committee, the indictment says. 

What evidence do prosecutors have?

The evidence includes photographs from Mar-a-Lago, surveillance video, text messages and Trump's own words and those of his lawyers. One photograph shows boxes that spilled over in a storage room, including a document marked “SECRET/REL TO USA, FVEY,” which means information releasable only to members of the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

What has Donald Trump said?

Trump has rejected the allegations and said he is innocent. This is the second indictment against him in a matter of months. He has termed these as his opponents’ attempt to throw his 2024 Presidential bid off track. 

(Inputs from PTI, AP)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 35 Junior Engineer posts at opportunities.rbi.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.