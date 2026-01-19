Does Donald Trump want to replace UN with US-led ‘Board of Peace’? Does he want to end global consensus-building?

Has Donald Trump sidelined the UN? The US president’s exclusive ‘Board of Peace’ raises questions over the future of the UNSC and global governance.

Does President Donald Trump want to undermine the United Nations and raise a US-led, invitation-only, exclusive parallel world body? After pulling out from 60 world organisations, he has completely sidelined the UN Security Council (UNSC) in resolving the Palestine problem, one of the most thorny issues since 1948. The US president has constituted the Board of Peace aimed at resolving global conflicts, including the Gaza issue. All members of the board have been chosen by Donald Trump, they are either the ally or the close associates of the US or personal friends or relatives of the US president. However, UNSC permanent members China, Russia, UK and France are not on the board. Similarly, Latin American country Brazil or African country South Africa too have not been included.

Donald Trump's Board of Peace

A glance at the board makes it clear that Trump has chosen its members on his whims, personal choice or strategic interests of the US, with utter disregard for the UN and the balance of power. The Board of Peace includes Trump's son-in-law Jarred Kushner, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank chief Ajay Banga, billionaire businessman Marc Rowan and the deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel Jr. He has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump has also asked the leaders of Egypt, Turkiye and Jordan to join the board.

Honored to convey @POTUS invitation to Prime Minister @narendramodi to participate in the Board of Peace which will bring lasting peace to Gaza. The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity! pic.twitter.com/HikLnXFFMp — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) January 18, 2026

(Donald Trump invites PM Narendra Modi to join Board of Peace.)

The moot question is: where is UNSC? What role has it to play to resolve one of the most thorny issues? Chapter VII of the UN Charter authorises the Security Council to identify threats to international peace and security and to take action, including the use of force. Security Council resolutions adopted under Chapter VII are binding on UN members. It is the only UN body with the authority to issue resolutions that are binding on its member states. However, the US has not even informed the world body about its intention to resolve the Gaza issue.

Gaza Peace Plan

Earlier in September, when Donald Trump announced his 20-point Gaza Peace Plan, he chose to do so after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. He did not take the world body into confidence before announcing the peace plan. He also announced the formation of the International Stabilisation Force in the Gaza Strip to implement the peace plan, including the disarming of Hamas. The Palestinian extremist organization accepted some parts of the peace plan, however, blatantly refused to surrender and lay down the arms.

(Donald Trump announced Gaza Peace Plan after meeting Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu.)

Besides the structure of the Board of Peace, its rules and regulations also reek of Trump's hegemonistic ambitions. It is evident by the fact that besides serving as the group’s inaugural chairman, he will choose which members to invite. Though the decisions will be taken by a majority vote, the chairman would have the final call. Member states would serve a three-year term on the board, but could secure a permanent seat by paying $1 billion cash within the first year of the charter’s start. Though the UNSC has approved the Board of Peace, it will not have any say or role in the functioning of the group.

UNSC under threat?

Donald Trump made his intentions clear at the beginning of the year when he ordered the administration to withdraw from 66 international organisations, mostly related to the UN. He signed a presidential memorandum issuing the withdrawal directive for 31 United Nations entities and 35 non-UN bodies. He said that these organisations either worked contrary to the US interests, promoted "globalist agendas" or they were redundant. The Trump administration also clarified that the step was taken to protect the US sovereignty, ensure economic alignment, maintain fiscal responsibility, and reject ideological divergence.