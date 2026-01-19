FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

iPhone 18 Pro design, features, colour options leaked ahead of its launch; Watch viral video

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War not postponed to 2027, film on track to release this year

Spain train collision: Death toll rises to 39, over 150 injured, investigation underway; 5 key updates

Dhurandhar box office collection day 45: Ranveer Singh film outshines new releases Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu in seventh weekend

Does Donald Trump want to replace UN with US-led ‘Board of Peace’? Does he want to end global consensus-building?

Who is Aparna Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law parting ways with husband Prateek Yadav, she left Samajwadi Party to join BJP; here's all you need to know

Prateek Yadav-Aparna Yadav divorce: Akhilesh Yadav's brother announces split, calls his wife 'selfish'

Trailer Se Theatre Tak: Dhurandhar Ka Dhurandhar Dhanda

Davos 2026: WEF’s invitation to Iran’s Foreign Minister sparks outrage; here's why

Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 magnitude tremors jolt Leh Ladakh, Govt issues advisory

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
iPhone 18 Pro design, features, colour options leaked ahead of its launch; Watch viral video

iPhone 18 Pro design, features, colour options leaked ahead of its launch; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War not postponed to 2027, film on track to release this year

Ranbir, Alia, Vicky, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War not postponed to 2027

Spain train collision: Death toll rises to 39, over 150 injured, investigation underway; 5 key updates

Spain train collision: Death toll rises to 39, over 150 injured, investigation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'

Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize

Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception

Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Does Donald Trump want to replace UN with US-led ‘Board of Peace’? Does he want to end global consensus-building?

Has Donald Trump sidelined the UN? The US president’s exclusive ‘Board of Peace’ raises questions over the future of the UNSC and global governance.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 01:19 PM IST

Does Donald Trump want to replace UN with US-led ‘Board of Peace’? Does he want to end global consensus-building?
United Nations Security Council. (Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Does President Donald Trump want to undermine the United Nations and raise a US-led, invitation-only, exclusive parallel world body? After pulling out from 60 world organisations, he has completely sidelined the UN Security Council (UNSC) in resolving the Palestine problem, one of the most thorny issues since 1948. The US president has constituted the Board of Peace aimed at resolving global conflicts, including the Gaza issue. All members of the board have been chosen by Donald Trump, they are either the ally or the close associates of the US or personal friends or relatives of the US president. However, UNSC permanent members China, Russia, UK and France are not on the board. Similarly, Latin American country Brazil or African country South Africa too have not been included. 

Donald Trump's Board of Peace

A glance at the board makes it clear that Trump has chosen its members on his whims, personal choice or strategic interests of the US, with utter disregard for the UN and the balance of power. The Board of Peace includes Trump's son-in-law Jarred Kushner, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank chief Ajay Banga, billionaire businessman Marc Rowan and the deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel Jr. He has  also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump has also asked the leaders of Egypt, Turkiye and Jordan to join the board. 

(Donald Trump invites PM Narendra Modi to join Board of Peace.)

The moot question is: where is UNSC? What role has it to play to resolve one of the most thorny issues? Chapter VII of the UN Charter authorises the Security Council to identify threats to international peace and security and to take action, including the use of force. Security Council resolutions adopted under Chapter VII are binding on UN members. It is the only UN body with the authority to issue resolutions that are binding on its member states. However, the US has not even informed the world body about its intention to resolve the Gaza issue. 

Gaza Peace Plan

Earlier in September, when Donald Trump announced his 20-point Gaza Peace Plan, he chose to do so after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. He did not take the world body into confidence before announcing the peace plan. He also announced the formation of the International Stabilisation Force in the Gaza Strip to implement the peace plan, including the disarming of Hamas. The Palestinian extremist organization accepted some parts of the peace plan, however, blatantly refused to surrender and lay down the arms. 

(Donald Trump announced Gaza Peace Plan after meeting Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu.)

Besides the structure of the Board of Peace, its rules and regulations also reek of Trump's hegemonistic ambitions. It is evident by the fact that besides serving as the group’s inaugural chairman, he will choose which members to invite. Though the decisions will be taken by a majority vote, the chairman would have the final call. Member states would serve a three-year term on the board, but could secure a permanent seat by paying $1 billion cash within the first year of the charter’s start. Though the UNSC has approved the Board of Peace, it will not have any say or role in the functioning of the group. 

UNSC under threat?

Donald Trump made his intentions clear at the beginning of the year when he ordered the administration to withdraw from 66 international organisations, mostly related to the UN. He signed a presidential memorandum issuing the withdrawal directive for 31 United Nations entities and 35 non-UN bodies. He said that these organisations either worked contrary to the US interests, promoted "globalist agendas" or they were redundant. The Trump administration also clarified that the step was taken to protect the US sovereignty, ensure economic alignment, maintain fiscal responsibility, and reject ideological divergence.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
iPhone 18 Pro design, features, colour options leaked ahead of its launch; Watch viral video
iPhone 18 Pro design, features, colour options leaked ahead of its launch; Watch
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War not postponed to 2027, film on track to release this year
Ranbir, Alia, Vicky, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War not postponed to 2027
Spain train collision: Death toll rises to 39, over 150 injured, investigation underway; 5 key updates
Spain train collision: Death toll rises to 39, over 150 injured, investigation
Dhurandhar box office collection day 45: Ranveer Singh film outshines new releases Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu in seventh weekend
Dhurandhar box office day 45: Ranveer Singh film beats Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu
Does Donald Trump want to replace UN with US-led ‘Board of Peace’? Does he want to end global consensus-building?
Does Donald Trump want to replace UN with US-led ‘Board of Peace’?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement