Does Donald Trump have dementia? Can he complete his term? Why did JD Vance say he is ready to step in?

US Vice President JD Vance has shocked the people by saying that he is ready to step in if some "tragedy happens", though President Donald Trump is in "great health". Has Trump dementia, the mental disease his father had developed before he died? Details here.

At the age of 79 years and 2 months, Donald Trump became the oldest person to be inaugurated as US president on January 20, 2025. At the end of his second term on January 20, 2029, he would be 82 years, seven months, and six days old. Will he remain in the pink of his health by that time? Is he fit to carry out his normal duties as the president of the country at present? These questions were also raised when he contested the 2024 presidential election. Trump promised to release records from a recent examination in August 2024. However, on October 12, 2024, he declined to release health information going back to 2015, when he first started running for president.

Why did JD Vance fear terrible tragedy?

These issues have once again hit the headlines when Vice President JD Vance said that he is ready to serve in place of Trump if "there's a terrible tragedy." Talking to USA Today Thursday, he reiterated that the president is in "great health," but he is ready to step in. Vance said, "I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people."

Why is JD Vance ready to step in?

However, the 41-year-old Trump confidante added, "And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days." As reported earlier, Donald Trump may have mental health impairments, such as dementia, which runs in his family, or narcissistic personality disorder. Based on publicly available information about his health, Dr. Jay Olshansky said in January 2024 that Trump has less than a 75% chance of living through a second term. This was the time when red spots or sores appeared on Donald Trump's hands.

Donald Trump's cognitive test

Amid apprehensions that he was too old to serve as the US president, on June 16, 2024, he praised his own performance on a cognitive test administered in 2018 but "confused the name of his former White House physician" who had administered the test. Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on July 13, 2024.Psychologist Simon McCarthy-Jones of Trinity College Dublin in July, 2024, told "The Conversation" that "the potential effect of the attempted assassination of Trump upon Trump's mental health—whether negligible, negative, or positive—cannot be ignored."

Does Donald Trump have dementia?

The Washington Post interviewed the medical experts who believed Trump likely has an elevated genetic risk of dementia.According to a report published in July 2024, Nephew Fred Trump III told the newspaper that he had seen the signs of dementia that he had seen in Trump's father, Fred Trump Sr. Trump Senior was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in October 1991, at the age of 86, eight years before he died. However, the White House has brushed aside these issues. Three months after Trump's second inauguration, on April 13, 2025, it released the results of his physical examination and his cognitive assessment.

In the report, the White House concluded that Trump was in "excellent health" and "fully fit" to serve as commander-in-chief. Why has JD Vance apprehended that something "terrible" is happening and said that he is ready to step in?

