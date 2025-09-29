Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep political divide in US?

The Michigan church shooting by Marine veteran Thomas Jacob Sanford and the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk highlight the growing political polarization and gun violence tearing apart US society.

Gun culture is nothing new in the US. Scores of people are killed every year due to the easy accessibility of firearms, due to the deeply entrenched network of the gun lobby and the National Rifle Association. However, some of the recent incidents have hinted at the deeply divided US society and the hatred that the conservatives and the liberals have been nurturing for each other. President Donald Trump's approach towards the conservatives, white supremacists and the false and inflated ego and pride in the name of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) has made the situation worse. The shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Grand Blanc on Sunday morning is just an example and the tip of the iceberg.

Shooting in Michigan

The police have identified Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old US Marine veteran from Burton, Michigan, as the suspect. The local authorities said that the marine veteran rammed his Chevy Silverado truck into the church, then opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle. Two people were killed and at least nine were injured in the mayhem. The police killed him in a shootout in the parking.

Who was Thomas Jacob Sanford?

If reports are to be believed, he donated to Democratic campaigns and shared screenshots of alleged donation receipts. On the other hand, some people have claimed to have seen a "Trump–Vance" yard sign outside the suspect’s home, which was searched by police. A photo going viral shows a truck with two American flags, allegedly parked at the crime scene. Sanford's mother has claimed in a Facebook post that he served as a US Marine in Iraq from 2004 to 2008. He has been portrayed as a family man, married with a young son in some social media posts.

Why was Charlie Kirk killed?

Earlier, Charlie Kirk, a conservative influencer close to Donald Trump, was killed allegedly by Tyler Robinson, who wrote, "I had had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out." Reports suggest that his unnamed roommate was a "biological male" who was transitioning from man to woman and was in a romantic relationship with the defendant. The prosecutors have also said Robinson left a message for his roommate, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it." The prosecutors have also said in the indictment that Robinson's mother told police that over the last year or so, he had become more political and left-wing, "more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented".

(Charlie Kirk with US President Donald Trump.)

The police have also recovered shell casings with the messages engraved in them. One unfired round had the words "Hey fascist! Catch!" along with an up, right and three down arrows – most likely a reference to a video game, Helldivers 2, indicating one of the game's special moves. Another shell casing, authorities say, read "NoTices Bulge OWO What's This?" - a reference to a meme about furry subculture and online roleplaying.

Analysts believe that the US society has never been divided so much on the lines of political beliefs. The conservatives and the liberals are asserting themselves with more toxicity and aggression and these shootings are the external manifestations of the social divide.