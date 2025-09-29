Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe May Rally 25x-But Ozak AI Targets 100x ROI

Shiba Inu Price Prediction for 2025: Why Little Pepe LILPEPE is Best Meme Coin to invest now?

Her ‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi pens foreword to Georgia Meloni's book

Meet man, tailor's son who used to sell newspapers to pay for his studies, cleared UPSC exam after three failed attempts, now posted as..., he is...

Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep political divide in US?

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi kicks off Bangkok shoot as Shivam; producer teases ‘Tera Mera Rishta Purana bro’

Rajasthan to get two new Vande Bharat Express trains: Delhi-Jodhpur in 8 hours, check route, timings and stoppages

Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol set to perform Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s iconic Red Fort Ramlila

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan teases Jahnvi Kapoor about Shikhar Pahariya, says 'relationship ke maamle mein...'

Bigg Boss 19: Sanya Malhotra sidelined, Salman Khan mingles with rest of cast; fans react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe May Rally 25x-But Ozak AI Targets 100x ROI

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe May Rally 25x—But Ozak AI Targets 100x ROI

Shiba Inu Price Prediction for 2025: Why Little Pepe LILPEPE is Best Meme Coin to invest now?

SHIB vs. LILPEPE: The New Meme Coin Race

Her ‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi pens foreword to Georgia Meloni's book

Her ‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi pens foreword to Georgia Meloni's book

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep political divide in US?

The Michigan church shooting by Marine veteran Thomas Jacob Sanford and the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk highlight the growing political polarization and gun violence tearing apart US society.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 02:18 PM IST

Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep political divide in US?
Michigan Church shooting. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Gun culture is nothing new in the US. Scores of people are killed every year due to the easy accessibility of firearms, due to the deeply entrenched network of the gun lobby and the National Rifle Association. However, some of the recent incidents have hinted at the deeply divided US society and the hatred that the conservatives and the liberals have been nurturing for each other. President Donald Trump's approach towards the conservatives, white supremacists and the false and inflated ego and pride in the name of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) has made the situation worse. The shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Grand Blanc on Sunday morning is just an example and the tip of the iceberg. 

    Shooting in Michigan

     The police have identified Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old US Marine veteran from Burton, Michigan, as the suspect. The local authorities said that the marine veteran rammed his Chevy Silverado truck into the church, then opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle. Two people were killed and at least nine were injured in the mayhem. The police killed him in a shootout in the parking. 

    Who was Thomas Jacob Sanford?

    If reports are to be believed, he donated to Democratic campaigns and shared screenshots of alleged donation receipts. On the other hand, some people have claimed to have seen a "Trump–Vance" yard sign outside the suspect’s home, which was searched by police. A photo going viral shows a truck with two American flags, allegedly parked at the crime scene. Sanford's mother has claimed in a Facebook post that he served as a US Marine in Iraq from 2004 to 2008. He has been portrayed as a family man, married with a young son in some social media posts. 

    Why was Charlie Kirk killed?

    Earlier, Charlie Kirk, a conservative influencer close to Donald Trump, was killed allegedly by Tyler Robinson, who wrote, "I had had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out." Reports suggest that his unnamed roommate was a "biological male" who was transitioning from man to woman and was in a romantic relationship with the defendant. The prosecutors have also said Robinson left a message for his roommate, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it." The prosecutors have also said in the indictment that Robinson's mother told police that over the last year or so, he had become more political and left-wing, "more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented". 

    (Charlie Kirk with US President Donald Trump.)

    The police have also recovered shell casings with the messages engraved in them. One unfired round had the words "Hey fascist! Catch!" along with an up, right and three down arrows – most likely a reference to a video game, Helldivers 2, indicating one of the game's special moves. Another shell casing, authorities say, read "NoTices Bulge OWO What's This?" - a reference to a meme about furry subculture and online roleplaying.

    Analysts believe that the US society has never been divided so much on the lines of political beliefs. The conservatives and the liberals are asserting themselves with more toxicity and aggression and these shootings are the external manifestations of the social divide.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Death toll rises to 40, TVK moves Madras HC, says...
    Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Death toll rises to 40, TVK moves Madras HC, says...
    Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi who reminds internet of young Kareena Kapoor
    Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi
    Elon Musk’s X to appeal Karnataka HC order on takedown notices, says, 'Deeply concerned by...'
    Elon Musk’s X to appeal Karnataka HC order on takedown notices, says, 'Deeply co
    Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda critical after suffering head injuries in bike accident, CM Bhagwant Mann prays for his recovery
    Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda suffers head injuries in bike accident
    IND vs PAK: Dubai Police issues strict advisory ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final, violators to face fine of Rs...
    IND vs PAK: Dubai Police issues strict advisory ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
    Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
    Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
    Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE