DNA Explainer: With unmatched chaos leaving 174 dead, know what’s behind Indonesia's deadly soccer stampede

In an unparallel tragedy, a chaotic and deadly stampede erupted in a soccer stadium in Indonesia, leaving over 174 people killed and over 100 injured. This incident took place during a domestic league football match on Saturday night, which now remains marred with violence and death.

A brawl broke out in the Indonesian soccer stadium on Saturday night after the match as fans started pouring onto the ground after a loss suffered by their favorite team. Soon after, a stampede broke out claiming as many as 174 lives.

Here is how events transpired during the soccer match in Indonesia –

The domestic team Persebaya Surabaya defeated rival Arema Malang 3-2 in Saturday night's match in East Java's province Malang city, after which a brawl broke out. Persbaya fans were not allowed into the stadium to avoid violence, which meant that the bleachers were full of only Arema supporters.

According to the authorities, the 42,000 spectators present in the stadium were all Arema fans and were left angered by the defeat. The police said that after the match was over, angry spectators poured into the field after the match to demand answers.

Fans threw bottles and other objects at players and soccer officials and rioting spread outside the stadium, where at least five police cars were toppled and set ablaze and others damaged. Riot police responded with tear gas, which is banned at soccer stadiums by FIFA. But it sparked panic.

Hundreds of spectators rushed to an exit gate to avoid the tear gas, resulting in a stampede that trampled or suffocated 34 to death almost instantly, with many more deaths to follow due to injuries.

How did the Indonesian government respond?

After the deadly soccer match stampede, Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his deepest regret and ordered a thorough investigation into the case. He has also ordered the premier soccer league be suspended until a reevaluation on match safety is carried out and tighter security put in place.

Further, Indonesia's soccer association decided to ban Arema from hosting any soccer matches for the remainder of the season due to the tragic stampede. Rights group Amnesty International urged Indonesia to investigate the use of tear gas at the stadium and ensure that those found violations are tried in open court.

(With PTI inputs)

