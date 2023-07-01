DNA Explainer: Why won't credit card spends overseas be taxed at source?

The tax collected at source (TCS) on overseas credit card spends has been excluded from the liberalized remittance scheme. However, any international transaction conducted from India will still attract the levy.

If you're purchasing foreign goods and services from an international merchant, you'll need to pay 5 per cent upfront. Initially, there were concerns when the government proposed bringing all international credit card transactions under the liberalized remittance scheme, which would have resulted in a higher TCS rate of 20 per cent for transactions over ₹7 lakh in a year.

However, the finance ministry has now deferred the implementation of the higher TCS rate until September 30. This decision came after receiving feedback and suggestions from the public. In response, the ministry clarified that there will be no change in the TCS rate for all purposes under the liberalized remittance scheme and for overseas tour packages, regardless of the mode of payment, as long as the amount is up to ₹7 lakh per individual per annum.

Furthermore, the implementation of the revised TCS rates and the inclusion of credit card payments in the liberalized remittance scheme will be given more time. Starting from October 1, the tax collected at source will be raised to 20 per cent for spends above ₹7 lakh per person. International trip packages and transactions made using payment methods other than credit cards will be subject to this higher tax rate.

This move by the government is seen as a positive step, assuring the public, bankers, and the tourism industry that their suggestions have been considered and implemented. Keeping credit cards out of the liberalized remittance scheme provides clarity and instills confidence in users, bankers, and the tourism industry alike.

