DNA Explainer: Why US whistleblower Edward Snowden has been granted Russian citizenship?

US whistleblower Edward Snowden (Photo - Reuters)

Nearly a decade after he made headlines, US whistleblower Edward Snowden was granted citizenship in Russia by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. This comes nine years after he exposed the scale of secret surveillance operations by the National Security Agency (NSA).

Although the United States has wanted Edward Snowden to return to the country for years to face criminal charges for espionage. Meanwhile, Snowden's name appeared without Kremlin comment in a Putin decree conferring citizenship on 72 foreign-born individuals.

In a tweet posted in continuation with his 2020 tweet, Snowden wrote, “After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our SONS.” He further said, “After two years of waiting and nearly ten years of exile, a little stability will make a difference for my family. I pray for privacy for them - and for us all.”

Why did Edward Snowden flee the United States?

Edward Snowden used to work in the National Security Agency (NSA) of the United States and had made shocking and sensational revelations about the agency.

The 39-year-old whistleblower fled the United States and was given asylum in Russia after leaking secret files in 2013 that revealed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the NSA, as per Reuters reports.

Snowden’s revelations made several claims about the NSA partaking in several global surveillance programmes, with the cooperation of European governments and several telecommunication agencies, raising a question on private and national security.

Russia granted Snowden permanent residency rights in 2020, paving the way for him to obtain Russian citizenship.

That year a U.S. appeals court found the program Snowden had exposed was unlawful and that the U.S. intelligence leaders who publicly defended it were not telling the truth. Putin, a former Russian spy chief, said in 2017 that Snowden, who keeps a low profile while living in Russia, was wrong to leak U.S. secrets but was not a traitor.

Will Snowden be drafted into the Russia-Ukraine war?

After he was granted citizenship in Russia, many netizens raised a question on whether Edward Snowden will be drafted into the military for the Russia-Ukraine war, since Putin announced Russia's first public mobilization since World War Two to shore up its faltering invasion of Ukraine.

Snowden's lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, told the RIA news agency that his client could not be called up because he had not previously served in the Russian army.

(With Reuters inputs)

