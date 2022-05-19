DNA Explainer: Why summers spark off more vehicle fire incidents, causes and prevention

(Image Source: Reuters)

A moving car caught fire on Gurugram-Delhi Expressway. Soon the fire engulfed the entire car. Fortunately, there was no casualty in this incident. The person on the driver seat was quick to move out of the burning car into safety. The moving car caught fire near the Signature Tower of Gurugram.

By the time the fire was brought under control by the firefighters, the car was completely burnt. However, the cause of the fire in the car is not yet known. But the good part is that a major accident was averted as the driver sensing smoke was coming out immediately got out of the car. The fire brigade was informed about it by passersbys who reached the spot and made a lot of effort to control the fire.

The onset of summer every year is usually accompanied by a rise in fire incidents. Incidents of vehicles catching fire, particularly during summers often hits headlines. Data shared by the fire departments show an upward graph in the summer months. So, here we try to understand the cause behind rising fires.

Causes of fire during summers

There are several reasons for the increase in fire incidents in summers and most of them can be directly linked to the rise in temperature.

Fires in vehicles can be caused due to various reasons including electrical short circuit, lack of water in the radiator and fuel leaks.

Vehicle fires go up because of issues in electrical circuits of vehicles and vapours of fuel catching fire due to more electricity in circuits, leading to overheating.

In summers there is much more use of air-conditioners and due to increased passage of electricity, leading to overheating, worsened by atmospheric heat.

Overheating of electrical circuits of vehicles, added by atmospheric heat leads to short circuits and sparking in the vehicles causing incidents of fire.

During summer, filling the petrol tank up to the brim could also cause a fire since the fuel inside would be hot and there is enough heat outside.

Methane gas produced from waste catches fire easily in these temperatures. There are many chemicals and compounds that can catch fire at higher temperatures.

Failure to conduct regular car maintenance and getting the car fixed at non-credible and unreliable workshops can lead to fire incidents.

Leaving inflammable substances inside the car such as sanitisers, perfumes or lighters, especially during the hot summer season is another cause of fire.

Poor disconnection of electric wires, especially in old cars, can cause fire even when the engine is not running triggered by atmospheric heat.

What to do if my car catches fire?

Motorists should stop the vehicle on the side of the road, turn off the ignition, and get out immediately if they smell something burning or see rising smoke.

They should also learn how to use fire extinguishers. After stepping out, motorists must call the fire service while keeping a safe distance from the car.

How to prevent fire incidents

To prevent fires, motorists are advised to carry out regulation maintenance and inspections of their vehicle, while keeping an eye on water and oil levels in the tank.

Tightly closing fuel tank cap, refraining from smoking near a heated car, stopping engine when refuelling and keeping a fire extinguisher and first aid box is a must.