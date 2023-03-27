Search icon
DNA Explainer: Why Rajasthan’s private doctors took out massive protest rally in Jaipur?

Thousands of private doctors, their family members and other stakeholders like pharmacy owners took to the streets of Jaipur on Monday in a massive show of strength.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 08:13 PM IST

Unreal scenes emerged from Rajasthan capital Jaipur on Monday. Thousands of private doctors, their family members and other stakeholders like pharmacy owners took to the streets in a massive show of strength. The rally started from the resident doctors hostel ground of the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in the city and passed through significant landmarks in the city.

The rally comes in the backdrop of days of strike by private hospitals which has resulted in private hospitals and nursing homes being closed for days. This has already led to massive overburden of patients at government hospitals. It was followed by doctors across Rajasthan boycotting work at government hospitals too in a show of solidarity with the protesting counterparts.

Why are doctors protesting in Rajasthan?

The doctors have been agitating to get the Right to Health Bill in the state withdrawn. The massive rally was carried out to press their demand. The bill was passed by the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday last week. The reason private doctors are against the bill is that they believe that it will result in increased bureaucratic interference in their functioning.

The Rajasthan Right to Health Bill states that every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care “without prepayment” at any “public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres”.

The draft bill earlier mentioned "any health care provider, establishment or facility, including private provider, establishment or facility, public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres, qualified”, before it was amended post recommendations by a select committee. The passed bill mentioned “designated health care centres” as health care centres as prescribed in the rules, which are yet to be framed.

Government’s response

In a bid to calm the agitating doctor’s, senior officials including Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma met with a delegation of the private hospitals on Sunday. The protesting doctors were assured that their suggestions regarding the bill will be discussed. But the doctors demand the withdrawal of the Right to Health bill and have said that any discussion would only be possible if the bill is taken back.

(Inputs from agencies)

