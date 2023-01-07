DNA Explainer: Why is Nitish Kumar government conducting Bihar caste based census? Know political impact

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File photo)

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government is all set to commence its caste-based census from today, January 7, despite major backlash from the opposition parties. The highly-anticipated caste census is set to cost the Bihar government Rs 500 crore.

As per the plans of the government, the caste-based census will be conducted in two phases from January 7. The total number of households in the state will be counted and the census of castes in Bihar is set to be concluded by January 21.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who is on Samadhan Yatra, said the government has trained officials to carry out caste-based census taking into consideration the sub-castes in the state and the financial status of the citizens, as per ANI reports.

He also stated that the census will be beneficial for the development of the state and the country. "We have trained our officers to conduct a detailed caste census. This will benefit the development of the state and also the country," Kumar told ANI.

What is Bihar caste-based census?

The caste-based survey of Bihar is being conducted to determine the presence of castes and communities in the state and to count their population. The caste survey of Bihar is set to be conducted in two phases by the state government.

The first phase will be from January 7 to January 21, when the number of households in Bihar will be counted. The second phase will be conducted in March when the data pertaining to people of all castes, sub-castes, and religions will be collected.

It must be noted that the data in the caste-based survey in Bihar will be conducted through an online application. The census is of eight levels, from panchayat to the district level. The app will have questions about the place, caste, the number of people in a family, their profession, and annual income.

Why is Bihar caste-based census being conducted?

The caste-based census by the Bihar government is being conducted to take note of the presence of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state and the areas where they reside so that the government can formulate policies for their benefit.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly passed two unanimous resolutions which gave the go-ahead to the caste-based census in the state. It must be noted that the census is being conducted for STs and SCs but not for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

READ | ‘Jo sharab peeyega wo marega’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s bold words as Chhapra hooch tragedy death toll reaches 39