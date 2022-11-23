DNA Explainer: Why is it difficult to connect your smartphone to 5G network

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 01:49 PM IST
Nobody really gave the introduction of 4G in India much thought. People kept using their phones while the networks gradually phased out the voice-only 3G networks and effortlessly transitioned to the faster 4G long-term evolution (LTE) networks. Even the most tech-savvy people are now curious about how to obtain 5G on their 5G-enabled phones despite the 5G network marketing push by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Here’s an explanation that should assist you in separating fact from fiction.
Software updates for 5G phones are required?
Even if you purchase a "5G ready" phone, you often won't be able to see the 5G signal on your phone until the phone manufacturer delivers you a software update. The explanation is that cell phones are designed to look for the best network signal constantly. That’s one of the reasons why your battery drains out faster if you switch network areas. You will get a software update that enables 5G connectivity on your phone by a certain date, according to deadlines provided by a number of phone manufacturers. By December, Indian gadgets will be able to use 5G thanks to updates from Apple and Samsung. For this, frequently check the "software update" area on your phone. (Also Read: Here are 5 ways to secure financial future of your child)
Did you check your phone’s network settings?
Make sure you have chosen the correct mobile data network on your phone as your next action. In order to provide you with the best connectivity speed, every smartphone typically chooses the greatest network quality possible on its firmware. You normally have access to all networks (3G/4G/5G) with an "Auto Connect."
Do you require a new SIM?
The upgrade from 3G to 4G required telecom service providers to upgrade the infrastructure of older networks and in the form of a new SIM card, the users are required to identify themselves on a 4G network. However, 5G is based on the 4G network's existing core architecture. Consequently, you do not require a new SIM card to use 5G services. At least for all non-standalone (NSA) 5G networks, your current SIM will continue to provide 5G access. This latter sort of 5G network upgrades the user-end connectivity node rather than the network's core. Jio, which is constructing a SA 5G network in the nation, claims that existing SIM cards would work even as freestanding (5G) networks are supposed to require new SIM cards.