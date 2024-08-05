Twitter
Explainer

DNA Explainer: Why is Bangladesh burning again?

These protests erupted across the country, blocking major highways and clashing with police and pro-government groups

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

DNA Explainer: Why is Bangladesh burning again?
Image source: Reuters
In Bangladesh, nearly 100 people were killed on Sunday in violent protests. These protests erupted across the country, blocking major highways and clashing with police and pro-government groups. Police used tear gas and stun grenades to control the tens of thousands protesting against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

Why is Bangladesh burning?

-The protests are the biggest in less than a month, starting on August 4. They were sparked by the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) group, opposing a government jobs quota system.

-Students are angry about the reservation system, which reserves 30% of government jobs for families of veterans from Bangladesh's 1971 independence war.

-Tensions rose after PM Hasina refused to meet the students' demands, citing ongoing court cases. Protesters now demand her removal and the ouster of the Awami League party, accusing them of autocracy.

-The protests reportedly included unidentified people and rightwing Islami Shashontantra Andolon activists. They blocked highways, attacked police stations and ruling party offices, and burned vehicles.

-Unlike previous protests focused in Dhaka, Sunday’s violence spread to several cities. Large crowds gathered in Dhaka’s Shahbagh Square, with street battles in multiple locations.

-The home ministry imposed an indefinite curfew starting from 6 pm on Sunday to control the situation.

-The government announced a three-day general holiday to restore peace and stability.

-In Bangladesh, the internet and social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp have been shut down.

India’s advisory

-India advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Bangladesh and for those already there to exercise extreme caution due to the unrest.

The situation remains tense as the government and protesters remain at odds, with significant disruptions to daily life and communication.

