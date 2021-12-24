DNA Explainer: Why Hong Kong universities are removing Tiananmen memorials?

A leading Hong Kong university has dismantled and removed a statue from its campus site that for more than two decades has commemorated pro-democracy protesters killed during China`s Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.

The artwork, of anguished human torsos, is one of the few remaining public memorials in the former British colony to remember the bloody crackdown that is a taboo topic in mainland China, where it cannot be publicly commemorated.



Known as the "Pillar of Shame," the statue was a key symbol of the wide-ranging freedoms promised to Hong Kong at its 1997 return to Chinese rule, which differentiated the global financial hub from the rest of China.

The city has traditionally held the largest annual vigils in the world to commemorate the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The Council of the University of Hong Kong (HKU) said in an early Thursday statement it made the decision to remove the statue during a Wednesday meeting, "based on external legal advice and risk assessment for the best interest of the University".

"The HKU Council has requested that the statue be put in storage, and that the University should continue to seek legal advice on any appropriate follow up action," it said.

Following this, two more Hong Kong universities removed on Friday public monuments to the 1989 Tiananmen protests in Beijing, following the dismantling of a sculpture commemorating victims of the crackdown at another university this week.

The removals at Chinese University and Lingnan University in the global financial hub came as authorities have been clamping down under a national security law imposed by China.

Human rights activists say the law is being used to suppress civil society, jail democracy campaigners and curb basic freedoms, but authorities say the security laws have restored stability after mass protests in 2019.

Just before dawn, a 6.4-metre (20-foot) -tall bronze statue representing the "Goddess of Democracy" holding a flame aloft was removed from a public piazza at Chinese University.

In a statement, the university said the "unauthorised statue" had been taken away following an "internal assessment".

What is the 'Pillar of Shame'?

There is more than one Pillar of Shame. It is a series of works by Danish sculptor Jens Galschioet, all the same height and typically made of bronze, copper and concrete.

They have been erected in Hong Kong, Mexico and Brazil, and are designed to remind people of events to ensure they don't happen again.

The one in Hong Kong, which marks the Tiananmen crackdown, depicts a mass of torn and twisted bodies in a tall pile.

Galschioet has said the bodies symbolize the devaluation of the individual, and the sculpture expresses the pain and despair of what happened.

It was erected in Hong Kong in 1997 during an annual candlelight vigil to commemorate the event.

The text at the base of the sculpture reads, "The old cannot kill the young" in English and Chinese.

Later, the Pillar of Shame was exhibited at several universities in the city before being placed at the University of Hong Kong on a long-term basis.

Why was the sculpture important?

China's Communist Party has worked hard to scrub the June 4, 1989, Tiananmen crackdown from history on the mainland.

Authorities don't allow any memorial and even whisk dissidents out of town so they can't organize any commemoration around the anniversary. There is no mention of it in the media and the day passes like any other. Hong Kong, because it has greater freedoms than mainland China, together with Macao were the only places in the country that openly remembered those who died when the government sent in troops to end the protest.

Until 2019, a massive outdoor candlelight vigil was held every year on the anniversary.

Hong Kong authorities have banned the annual vigil for the last two years, citing COVID-19 risks.

They have arrested the organizers of the vigil under a tough national security law enacted last year, driving the leaders to disband their group. They have seized materials from a temporary exhibit on Tiananmen that it had set up every year.

Through it all, the Pillar of Shame remained standing on the Hong Kong University campus. Now it is gone too.

Tiananmen 1989 and Hong Kong 2021

The Tiananmen massacre, in which hundreds and possibly thousands were killed, was a pivotal moment at which a divided Communist Party leadership decided to suppress the democracy movement rather than allow it to grow.

In the ensuing years, the party experimented with allowing villagers to vote for their local representatives, but it has maintained its monopoly on power and only those who are loyal to it are allowed to hold office.

Hong Kong was a British colony and not part of China in 1989.

After its return to China in 1997, it was given partial democracy, with some of its legislature but not the city's leader chosen by popular vote. Demands for greater democracy sparked massive protests in 2014 and 2019.

Demonstrators and police clashed violently in 2019, and Beijing responded by imposing the national security law in 2020, which has largely silenced political opposition, and revamping Hong Kong's election system this year to ensure that only 'patriots' can run for office.

