DNA Explainer: Why has Sri Lanka decided to ban burqas and shut over 1,000 Islamic schools

Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a minister said on Saturday. Sri Lankan Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera said he signed a paper on Friday seeking the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers to ban burqas.

Burqas are outer garments that cover the body and face and are worn by some Muslim women.

The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by terrorists that killed more than 250. The Islamic State militant group said it had carried out the attacks.

Last year, a Sri Lankan parliamentary committee on national security had proposed an immediate ban on the burqa and suspended the registration of political parties on an ethnic and religious basis.

Why has Sri Lanka decided to ban wearing of burqa?

Minister Weerasekera said the wearing of the burqa is a sign of religious extremism, Colombo Times reported. Explaining the reason for the move, the Public Security Minister said the burqa directly affects the national security of the country.

"We had a lot of Muslim friends when we were little. But Muslim females did not wear the burqa back then," he said.

Weerasekara stressed that the burqa is a symbol of religious extremism that garnered attention quite recently. "So, it will definitely be banned."

Why the country has decided to shut madrasas?

Speaking on the regulation of madrasas, the minister said there are more than 2,000 such schools in the country. "No one can arbitrarily open a school and teach the students whatever they want. All children aged from 5-16 years must study under a national education policy. We will take measures to ban more than 1,000 madrasas which have not been registered under the national education policy."

The government's moves on burqas and schools follow an order last year mandating the cremation of COVID-19 victims - against the wishes of Muslims, who bury their dead. This ban was lifted earlier this year after criticism from the United States and international rights groups.

Muslims make up about 9% of the 22 million people in Sri Lanka, where Buddhists account for more than 70% of the population. Ethnic minority Tamils, who are mainly Hindus, comprise about 15% of the population.