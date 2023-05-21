DNA Explainer: Why has IAS Tina Dabi landed in controversy? Know Pakistani Hindu demolition row in Rajasthan

IAS officer Tina Dabi (File photo)

IAS officer Tina Dabi is one of the most popular officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in the country, with a massive social media following. However, she has been trending on social media but not in a good way, all thanks to the recent controversy involving the Pakistani Hindu migrants in Jaisalmer.

IAS Tina Dabi, who is the District Collector cum District Magistrate of Jaisalmer, has received a lot of backlash in Rajasthan after she passed an order which led to the demolition of 28 residences of Pakistani Hindu migrants living in the city.

Since the demolition drive, Pakistani Hindu migrants in Jaisalmer have been sitting in a protest against Tina Dabi, demanding action against her from the government. Here is all you need to know about what happened and why Tina Dabi is wrapped up in a controversy.

IAS Tina Dabi and Pakistani Hindu migrants controversy

IAS officer Tina Dabi, who is currently the DM of Jaisalmer, reportedly passed an order to demolish encroachments of temporary settlements in the Amarsagar gram panchayat area. This area was primarily occupied by Hindus who had migrated from Pakistan.

The Pakistani Hindu migrants alleged that they had received no notice before their houses were razed, and some of them even alleged that their houses were burnt down before being demolished. Most of them have no alternate residence and have been set up on the streets for the past week.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Tina Dabi defended her actions by saying that she had issued several notices to those residing in the encroached land, but the Pakistani Hindu migrants had refused to vacate the area. She also said that the migrants will be moved to a shelter house till they get a proper allotment of land.

Despite her defending her moves, IAS Tina Dabi started trending on social media as people rained backlash on her for alleged action against the Hindus in Rajasthan. Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas also said that the notice issued by Dabi warrants action.

The minister had said, “What the officials did is wrong, they will have to answer. We will take action against them. No one can evict them without giving them rehabilitation. This is a serious issue. It's a conspiracy to malign the government. There's no reason for this.”

