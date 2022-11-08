DNA Explainer: Why has Elon Musk's Twitter been delisted from New York Stock Exchange?

Elon Musk became the CEO of Twitter after the takeover (File photo)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally taken over Twitter as the new owner of the microblogging website, with several new changes in place. Apart from the new changes being introduced by the new CEO, a very major development is also set in motion for the company.

Twitter is officially being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange today, November 8, in accordance with the new orders issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This decision coincidentally coincides with the United States midterm elections this year.

This decision by the US SEC came when the merger between Elon Musk’s company X Holdings and Twitter finally went through, after months of legal battle, which ultimately ended with Musk accepting defeat and going through with the deal.

Why is Twitter being delisted from NYSE?

The SEC decided to suspend Twitter from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) according to the conditions put forward by the filing committee. The SEC said that since all the shares of Twitter are now owned by Elon Musk’s company, it is being delisted from the NYSE.

The filing reads, “The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a).”

The commission further stated, “The merger between Twitter, Inc. and X Holdings II, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of X Holdings I, Inc., wholly owned by Elon R. Musk became effective on October 27, 2022. Each share of Twitter, Inc. Common Stock was exchanged for USD 54.20 in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes.”

The filing further added, “The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above-indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading before market open on October 28, 2022.”

Before Musk bought out Twitter, the stock of the microblogging platform was trading at over USD 75 while the Tesla CEO bought the stock of the company at around USD 54.20. Elon Musk is also set to implement new changes in the company, including paid subscriptions, paid verification, and other resources.

