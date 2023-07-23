Headlines

Orry poses with Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey, netizens say 'ye har jagah aajata hai'

World's richest man ever, not an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Hyderabad Nizam, Musk, Bezos, he lived in...

Maharashtra landslide: 81 still missing, search and rescue operation enters day 4

DNA Explainer: Why did India impose ban on rice exports? How it can fuel inflation, lead to grain shortage

Meet MLA with no income, bank deposit, house, land, vehicle or insurance; his net worth is…

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you are not losing belly fat

Diabetes tips: 8 breakfast foods to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film earns more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul

Viral Video: Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Juhu PVR, twin in black and white

DNA Explainer: Why did India impose ban on rice exports? How it can fuel inflation, lead to grain shortage

In yet another major move, it is expected that the Indian government will impose a stricter ban on rice exports, driving up the prices of essential grain and fueling inflation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

India is the biggest exporter of rice in the world, a move that has fueled the economy of the country for decades. However, the rice export dynamics across the world will take a major hit soon as India has decided to ban the export of “nonbasmati white rice” across the globe for the time being.

India has decided the ban all exports of majority of the types of rice to other countries in an effort to keep domestic prices of the essential grain stable. However, this move has sparked fears of global inflation and a rice shortage across several countries.

There is one prime reason behind the ban on rice exports to other countries from India – the uneven rainfall in parts of the country, which has led to concerns about production shortfalls. This ban on exports is expected to curb the uneven and inadequate supply of rice in the country.

It must be noted that non-basmati white rice and broken rice account for 10 million tons of rice exports from India, which currently stands at 22 million tons. The prohibition on exports currently doesn’t apply to parboiled rice (7.4 million tons export), while nearly half of the rice exports from India have now been stopped.

According to Reuters, a statement by the Food Ministry reads, “In order to ensure adequate availability of non-basmati white rice in the Indian market and to allay the rise in prices in the domestic market, the government of India has amended the export policy."

Food and grain costs have already been steadily rising due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the disruption of food export chains, as well as the unpredictable weather and multiple floods across the globe. This means that the prices of rice across major countries can be spiked severely.

India’s rice exports have been larger than the exports of the next four biggest rice exporters combined, and the recent ban on the supply of essential grain will likely drive up the prices of rice in 140 countries, leading to major inflation as well as a potential grain shortage.

(With inputs from Reuters)

READ | Tomato price hike: Major relief for Delhi-NCR, tomato rates dropped to Rs 80 amid vegetable inflation

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani report card: How Mukesh Ambani's children performed last quarter

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches morning show of Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, drops her review

Sector 153, Noida: Hottest Real Estate Address With ACE Group’s Projects

Age is just a number: Meet Jim Arrington, 90-year-old world's oldest bodybuilder

PM Modi remembers singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts: 'Truly humbled and honoured'

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

