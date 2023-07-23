DNA Explainer: Why did India impose ban on rice exports? How it can fuel inflation, lead to grain shortage

In yet another major move, it is expected that the Indian government will impose a stricter ban on rice exports, driving up the prices of essential grain and fueling inflation.

India is the biggest exporter of rice in the world, a move that has fueled the economy of the country for decades. However, the rice export dynamics across the world will take a major hit soon as India has decided to ban the export of “nonbasmati white rice” across the globe for the time being.

India has decided the ban all exports of majority of the types of rice to other countries in an effort to keep domestic prices of the essential grain stable. However, this move has sparked fears of global inflation and a rice shortage across several countries.

There is one prime reason behind the ban on rice exports to other countries from India – the uneven rainfall in parts of the country, which has led to concerns about production shortfalls. This ban on exports is expected to curb the uneven and inadequate supply of rice in the country.

It must be noted that non-basmati white rice and broken rice account for 10 million tons of rice exports from India, which currently stands at 22 million tons. The prohibition on exports currently doesn’t apply to parboiled rice (7.4 million tons export), while nearly half of the rice exports from India have now been stopped.

According to Reuters, a statement by the Food Ministry reads, “In order to ensure adequate availability of non-basmati white rice in the Indian market and to allay the rise in prices in the domestic market, the government of India has amended the export policy."

Food and grain costs have already been steadily rising due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the disruption of food export chains, as well as the unpredictable weather and multiple floods across the globe. This means that the prices of rice across major countries can be spiked severely.

India’s rice exports have been larger than the exports of the next four biggest rice exporters combined, and the recent ban on the supply of essential grain will likely drive up the prices of rice in 140 countries, leading to major inflation as well as a potential grain shortage.

(With inputs from Reuters)

