DNA Explainer: Why birds don't get electrocuted on power lines? Understand the science behind this

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Birds sitting on power lines or electric wires are one of the most common sights. The fact that birds are unaffected by electrical wires, but humans can be electrocuted by touching them, makes it surprising and leaves people intrigued. This leads to the question of why birds who sit on electrical lines don't get electrocuted. Science has an explanation for this phenomenon.

The electrical resistance of birds' feathers and feet is a major factor in their survival on power lines. The feathers and feet of birds have high electrical resistance, which means that they have poor electrical current conduction. The quantity of electrical current that reaches the bird's body is decreased because the power line's electrical current finds resistance when it tries to travel through the bird's feathers and feet.

The distance between the two wires is another factor that prevents birds from being electrocuted. The electrical current flowing through the power line travels between the two wires, and normally there is enough space between them to prevent the electricity from hopping from one wire to the other and electrocuting the bird. This indicates that the bird is effectively protected from shock by a safe zone.

Additionally, AC (alternating current), which is less dangerous than DC (direct current), typically flows through power lines. Alternating current is less likely to pass through a bird's body and injure it because it changes direction frequently every second. On the other hand, because direct current only flows in one direction, it poses a greater risk to creatures like birds.

The law of electricity is the same for humans and birds. On the other hand, it's very important to remember that humans should never touch electrical wires with their naked hands. This is due to the fact that it's possible for an electrical circuit to be completed even when you come into contact with the ground, which can be very dangerous. Wearing plastic slippers is recommended when performing any electrical work at home because of the same reason. Wearing plastic inhibits the circuit from being completed because it is a bad conductor of electricity.

