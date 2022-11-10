DNA Explainer: Why are US Midterm Elections 2022 being conducted? Know which party is likely to win

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump (File photo)

The midterm elections 2022 in the United States, conducted on November 8, do not have any implications on the existing Joe Biden-led-Democratic government, but still are crucial for the future of the country’s political scenario.

Though the US midterm elections 2022 don’t have US President Joe Biden on the ballot, the polls will determine which party will have control over the Congress as well as the state legislatures and governor's offices in the country.

The US midterm elections 2022 are being conducted in the middle of US President Joe Biden’s term, threatening his government just as the country’s economy remains struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation.

Why are the US midterm elections 2022 being conducted?

The midterm elections 2022 in the United States were conducted on November 8, with voting held for all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives, and 35 out of 100 seats in the US Senate. The US midterm elections 2022 will also determine which party will have control over the 118th United States Congress.

The US midterm elections 2022 saw as many as 39 state and territorial governor elections across the country, as well as several state and local elections. The voting for the midterm polls was governed by several issues such as abortion rights, gun control, and immigration.

Who is leading the US midterm elections 2022?

The early trends saw that the Democratic Party is leading the elections across the majority of the areas, while more rounds of voting revealed that Donald Trump’s Republican Party is inching closer to victory with just a slight majority.

The results of the US midterm elections 2022 are currently pending but are expected to be revealed soon, while competition between the Republican and Democratic party expected to be neck-to-neck. The results of these elections will highly influence the outcome of the 2024 US Presidential elections.

The approval ratings of US President Joe Biden are currently at an all-time low after two years of presidency, which can take a further dip if the Democrats don’t win the midterm polls. The prime reason behind his popularity taking a hit is the crumbling US economy.

