Peanut the Squirrel had been living with owner Mark Longo for seven years after his mother got hit by a car in New York City. Longo took care of him for months before releasing him back to the wild. However, the Peanut returned with a broken bone, ever since he found a home in Longo’s apartment.

Longo started posting videos with Peanut on Instagram and garnered a massive fan following. He created a separate Instagram page for Peanut which has amassed 8,66, 000 followers over time. Peanut has won over the internet’s hearts with his cute videos like him smacking on waffles, and his camaraderie with Longo.

Things took an ugly turn when the New York Department of Environmental Conservation confiscated Peanut from his home on Oct. 30. They acted on multiple reports coming from the public about the potentially unsafe housing of wildlife in the city. There were concerns among the public about rabies and the illegal keeping of wildlife as pets. A racoon named Fred was also seized from Longo’s home.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation took Peanut and Fred after learning about the potential threat of rabies. The agency took the pets for euthanasia to test for rabies. It was reported that Peanut was euthanized on November 1. Following this, there has been outrage among fans and lawmakers expressing their displeasure over their insensitive actions.

On Tuesday (November 5, 2024), more than 10 bomb threats have been reported to various New York State Department of Environmental Conservation over the past 48 hours. Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned “these outrageous threats of violence and is grateful to the New York State Police for their work to investigate these threats and support the state workforce," read the official statement as per USA Today.

The executive director of Public Information Beau Duffy confirmed the offices of the New York Department of Environmental Conservation in Allegany, Bath, Buffalo, Cortlandville, Elmira, New Platz, New York City, Sherbourne, Stamford, Stony Brook, Syracuse and Tarrytown have received the threat. Meanwhile, Republican New York Assemblymen Jake Blumencranz and Matt Simpson have co-sponsored a new bill called, Peanut's Law: Humane Animal Protection Act, in response to the agency’s actions.