DNA Explainer: Who is Santosh Singh Bhadauria, known as Karauli Sarkar of Kanpur? Why is he embroiled in controversies?

Santosh Singh Bhadauria (Zee News Photo)

Before he made headlines for an alleged assault on a devotee, Baba Santosh Bhadauria of Karauli Ashram in Kanpur was known as a farmer leader till a few years ago. In the past few years, Santosh Bhadauria has gained hundreds of followers and acquired property worth billions.

Popularly known as Karauli Sarkar of Kanpur, Baba Santosh Bhadauria is known to travel in a car that costs Rs 2.5 crore. Other vehicles parked at the ashram are part of his fleet.

Who is Santosh Singh Bhadauria?

Santosh Singh Bhadauria has been regularly holding a 'darbar' for the last three years. His Ashram is spread across 14 acres and is said to have assets worth crores of rupees. More than three thousand followers are said to visit his Ashram every day. His followers are not only in India but across several countries.

Significantly, Karauli Baba Santosh Singh Bhadauria was accused of assault by a devotee in the past. A video of this incident also surfaced. It can be seen that there is an argument between Baba and the victim.

Cases against Santosh Singh Bhadauria

As per reports, Santosh Singh Bhadauria alias Karauli Baba got famous after he became the chairman of the Coal Corporation. However, this status lasted only a few days. Many are not aware but Karauli Baba had faced many criminal charges. Several criminal cases including murder were registered against him between 1992-95.

When Karauli Baba aka Santosh Singh Bhadauria claims to resolve the India-Pakistan relationship

Santosh Bhadoria makes various claims. In the past, he has claimed to have helped the UP police in finding the shooters of Atiq Ahmed, accused in the Prayagraj murder case. Karauli Baba has also claimed that he can settle the relations between India and Pakistan.

Kanpur Police reached Baba's Ashram

Siddharth Chaudhary, a doctor by profession and a devotee of Santosh Bhadauria recently filed a complaint saying that he used to watch Santosh Bhadauria's videos on YouTube and was impressed by them.

He then described what happened when he went to his ashram from Noida with his father and wife. Chaudhary said, "I told Baba (Santosh Singh Bhadauria) that I was troubled. He blew through the mike and said 'Namah Shivay' twice -- to show magic -- though I did not feel anything. When I complained, he sent his bouncers at me and got me thrashed."

The Kanpur police had reached Karauli Baba's ashram on Wednesday in connection with the assault on the doctor. Police have registered cases under sections 323, 504, and 325 of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, Bhadauria has denied the allegation and demanded a fair probe.

He also spoke about the incident and said that this was a conspiracy and that the doctor was planted to taint his image. Bhadauria also claimed that the doctor, in the CCTV video, could be seen thanking him before leaving. When Bhadauria was asked if he had the CCTV footage to support his claim, he said that the CCTV data can only be stored for 2 weeks and he will not be able to provide the recordings as the incident is 1 month old.