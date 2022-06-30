DNA Explainer: Which 'trick' of defecting MLAs makes the Speaker powerless

(Image Source: ANI)

Though the political game in Maharashtra has completely changed with Uddhav Thackeray giving resignation from the post of the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis all set to take the oath as the new CM of the state, it is still very interesting to read how a simple 'trick' by defecting MLAs makes the Speaker powerless when the sword of disqualified hangs on them.

In context of Maharashtra political crisis, while granting interim relief to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on Monday, the Supreme Court made an unusual judicial intervention. This has given rise to questions on the powers of the Speaker under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The Speaker's powers under the Tenth Schedule have been previously upheld by the Supreme Court itself.

Previously, the apex court allowed judicial review only once the Speaker has made a decision, and has ruled out interference with the process.

What's the role of Speaker in case of disqualification?

When some members of a political part turn rebel and change party, the post of the Speaker becomes relevant and all eyes are set on him as to how he takes things forward on the question of their disqualification.

The Constitution has given power to the Speaker in this regard, but if any MLA serves the notice of his removal himself, then his powers for the next 14 days end and MLAs who change party often take advantage of it. In case of Maharashtra also, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs did exactly this.

Narhari Zirwal gave the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, 48 hours until Monday, June 27, to respond, failing which action would be initiated against them. But in his petition, Eknath Shinde claimed that Zirwal, who is an NCP MLA, cannot act on the disqualification petition against the 16 MLAs while notice for a resolution seeking his removal remains pending.

The Supreme Court extended the date till July 11 for the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to respond. In this way, the Supreme Court delayed the process of disqualification. The powers of the Speaker and the process of removing him are clearly written in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. But a decision of the Supreme Court in 2016 has set an example which becomes very useful in case of defecting MLAs.

What does the Tenth Schedule say?

The Tenth Schedule or Anti-Defection Act was brought in 1985. The law covering the disqualification of lawmakers and the powers of the Speaker in deciding such matters became part of the statute book in 1985 when the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution, commonly known as the anti-defection law was adopted.

In the context, references have been made to the landmark judgment in Kihoto Hollohan vs Zachillhu And Others (1992), in which the Supreme Court upheld the sweeping discretion available to the Speaker in deciding cases of disqualification of MLAs. The Supreme Court laid down the doctrine of basic principle in its landmark judgment in Kesavananda Bharati vs State Of Kerala (1973).

However, in 2016, the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court changed the power of the Speaker and balanced it. Then in the case of Arunachal Pradesh's constitutional crisis in Nabam Rebia vs Bemang Felix, the Supreme Court gave such a landmark decision that limited the power of the Speaker.

That matter was actually on the powers and Constitutional limits of the Governor if we look at it on a larger scale. But there was also an aspect about defection and Speaker in it, which has become really noteworthy.

In that case, the Supreme Court had said that if there is a no-confidence vote pending against the Speaker, he cannot proceed with the disqualification proceedings under the Constitution. This decision gives a way to the representatives who leave a party.

Who has this judgement been misused?

Since then, the MLAs who leave a party have started misusing this law. In 2016, in Uttarakhand, rebel Congress MLAs, including Vijay Bahuguna, switched sides to the BJP and served a notice to remove Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal to avoid anti-defection law.

In 2018, AIADMK MLA Karunas sent a notice to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly secretary K Srinivasan asking him to remove Speaker P Dhanapal while the AIADMK leadership was taking action against Karunas and three other MLAs.

In June 2020, Congress served notice to remove Speaker Y Khemchand in Manipur, as nine of its MLAs switched to BJP.