Explainer

DNA Explainer: Which fuel was used to power rocket carrying Chandrayaan 3 to the moon?

On the afternoon of July 14, 2023, Chandrayaan-3, India's Moon mission, set off from Sriharikota.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

Chandrayaan-3, the third mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is currently making its journey to the Moon. Launched on 14th July 2023 from Sriharikota, it was successfully placed in the inner orbit. Now, it's circling the Earth on an elliptical path, soon to reach the Moon's orbit and eventually land on its surface. The entire mission is expected to be completed within 40 days.

Ever wondered what powered this incredible rocket on its lunar journey? Well, both solid and liquid fuels were used in the rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3. The first stage utilizes solid fuel, while the second stage employs liquid fuel. For the final stage, a cryogenic engine is used, running on liquid hydrogen and oxygen. The rocket's fuel capacity is more than 27,000 kg!

So, how does this fuel work to propel the rocket into space? The three-stage rocket has two solid fuel boosters, which initially thrust the rocket forward. Then, the liquid fuel core stage takes over, maintaining the thrust and helping the rocket achieve its desired orbit. This fuel, called propellant, is an essential component in space missions.

The heart of this remarkable rocket is the CE-2 cryogenic engine, specially designed by ISRO for Chandrayaan-3. It powers the cryogenic upper stage of the LVM-3 launch vehicle. The engine is equipped with a sophisticated system that propels the rocket and consists of several crucial components, including igniters, combustion chambers, cryo pumps, and the rocket engine nozzle.

As the rocket launches, you might have noticed a large amount of smoke being emitted. This is a normal occurrence during rocket launches, caused by the burning of the rocket's fuel or propellant. The exhaust of hot gas and smoke generates an upward force known as thrust, propelling the rocket upwards. This thrust is what enables the rocket to fly at high speeds, reaching approximately 17,800 miles per hour to achieve its elliptical path around the Earth.

It's worth noting that BHEL, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, has played a significant role in the success of Chandrayaan-3. They have manufactured the fuel tank using titanium, a strong yet lightweight metal commonly used in space missions. BHEL also provided the propulsion module to assist in lifting the vehicle. Additionally, the batteries installed in the lander module were also made by BHEL, meeting the energy requirements for the mission.

With such impressive technology and contributions from talented minds, Chandrayaan-3 is set to mark another significant milestone in India's space exploration journey. We eagerly await the successful completion of this extraordinary mission to the Moon.

