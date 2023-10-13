Headlines

Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI at 159

Explainer

DNA Explainer: When and why was LBW introduced in Cricket?

When and why the Leg Before Wicket rule originated, marking its significance.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

As the Cricket World Cup 2023 unfolds in India, the match between India and Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11th showcased some thrilling LBW action. Fast bowler Shardul Thakur sent Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah packing with a textbook LBW dismissal, adding to the tournament's high-stakes drama.

LBW, or Leg Before Wicket, is one of cricket's ten ways to dismiss a batsman, sparking both excitement and debate. In the past, this decision rested solely on the on-field umpire, often leading to controversies. However, technological advancements, including slow-motion video, ball tracking, and DRS technology, have significantly improved LBW decisions.

Despite technical aid, LBW remains one of the most challenging calls for umpires. If a batsman disputes the decision, they can turn to the third umpire, intensifying the pressure on on-field officials.

In simple terms, a batsman is declared LBW when their body obstructs the ball from hitting the stumps, not just limited to the legs. Only the hands are permitted to come between the ball and the stumps.

Several conditions govern LBW decisions. The bowler must deliver a valid ball (not a 'no ball'), and the ball must first touch the batsman's pad. If the ball hits the bat, hand, or body before the pad, it is not considered LBW. The ball's pitch location and its trajectory relative to the stumps also play crucial roles in the decision-making process.

Recent rule changes have included the bails atop the stumps as part of the wickets. If the ball reaches the height of the bails, the decision favors the bowler, provided all other conditions are met.

Historically, LBW's origins date back to 1774 when it was introduced to counter the excessive use of pads by batsmen, then known as pad play. The rule aimed to ensure fairness to bowlers and inject excitement back into cricket matches.

The first recorded LBW dismissal in international cricket occurred in 1876 when England's Harry Jupp fell victim to Australia's Tom Garrett. In Indian cricket history, Naumal Jumal claimed the first LBW dismissal in 1932, with CK Nayudu being the first Indian captain to fall prey to LBW during the same match at Lord's, marking India's first official Test match.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

