DNA Explainer: What will happen to old Parliament building when new building gets functional?

What will happen to old Parliament building? (Photo - PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the new Parliament building today in New Delhi, which has an increased seating capacity for the MPs and many new and improved features, along with state-of-the-art construction and architecture.

The new Parliament building has been constructed in a way to reflect the power of Independent India, signified by the historic Sengol scepter. However, one of the most common questions during this inauguration is that what will happen to the old Parliament building now.

Many are left confused as to what will be the fate of the present Parliament building as the new one is being inaugurated by the prime minister. Will the old Parliament be left empty, or will the building be now used for a different purpose?

What will happen to the old Parliament building?

The present Parliament building houses the members of the world’s largest democracy and was built by designed by British architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker before India got Independence from the East India Company.

Thus, the new Parliament building was built as a sign of Independent India and is set to hold the historic golden Sengol, which signifies the transfer of power from British to India. However, there will now be a new use for the Old Parliament building.

In 2021 after the launch of the Central Vista project, the Union Government announced that they will be restoring the old Parliament building, renewing its construction to utilize it for an alternate purpose in New Delhi.

While it is not confirmed, but reports claimed that the old building will be turned into a museum, since it has witnessed several historical events such as the adoption of the Constitution. It can also be used to allow the public to witness the inside of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the old Parliament Building will not be demolished, as it holds archeological and historic significance in India. The usage for the old building will be announced soon by the government.

The new Parliament building has an increased capacity of seats for the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha in case of any future expansion, apart from other features.

