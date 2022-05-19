DNA Explainer: What is weight loss surgery during which an actress lost her life

(Image Source: Twitter)

On Tuesday, the news of passing away of the rising actress of Kannada TV industry, the 21-year-old Chethana Raj came as a shock to all her fans. Chethana had undergone weight loss surgery, after which her health deteriorated. During the surgery, her lungs started filling with water and she died within a few hours.

On the complaint of Chethana's parents, the police have registered a case against the hospital where the surgery took place. Losing a young and talented artist at such a young age came as a big blow to the entertainment industry which was in awe of her. And her parents and close ones are in shock due to her sudden demise.

Read | Shocking! Kannada actor Chethana Raj dies during fat removal surgery, parents allege negligence

We spoke to Dr Deep Goel, Senior Director & HOD, Surgical Gastroenterology, Advance Laparoscopic & Bariatric Surgery, BLK-Max Hospital, New Delhi, to understand what exactly went wrong in this case and what proceedures should have been followed. But before we divulge into the details, we tell you what exactly happened in the case so far.

How the incident unfolded

Chethana Raj was a well-known name in the Kannada serial world. She worked in serials like Geetha and Doresani. Chethana was admitted for weight loss surgery on Monday morning at Dr Shetty Cosmetic Center in Rajaji Nagar. Her health started deteriorating around 6 pm.

The hospital called her parents, who took Chethana to another hospital with ICU facility. At around 7 pm, the doctors there told them that her breathing had already stopped and see was brought dead. The father of the actress said that the hospital had not taken the permission of the parents before performing the surgery.

On the other hand, the hospital refused to talk about it. The Health Department has asked the hospital to give a detailed report on this entire matter.

Police registered a case of negligence

Chethana's father Varadaraju is a businessman. On his complaint, the police have registered a case of unnatural death against the hospital. The victim's father has accused the hospital of medical negligence. Based on this, a case was registered under section 174 of CrPC. Further action will be taken on the basis of postmortem and other medical reports.

What is Liposuction surgery?

Dr Deep Goel, Senior Director & HOD, Surgical Gastroenterology, Advance Laparoscopic & Bariatric Surgery explains that people often tend to make the mistake of thinking that liposuction is a weight loss surgery. Contrary to the popular belief, liposuction is actually a body contouring surgery.

Liposuction surgery improves the overall appearance of the body. The surgeon achieves this by eliminating the fat, tightening the skin and reshaping several body areas. The procedure is effective in people who have saggy skin due to significant weight loss. This surgery helps give the body a proper curve by smoothening it.

Risks of weight loss surgery?

Dr Deep Goel explains that every surgery has some risk attached to it and therefore anyone undergoing a surgery must realise this aspect and they need to be explained in details by the surgeon on the pros and cons of a proceedure.

Dr Deep Goel says that liposuction surgery can lead to life threatening complications if not performed with utmost care. He explains that such surgeries should be done only in those places which are well equipped to deal with complications.

During surgery complications can arise in anybody going under the knife but to provide immediate and properly treatment on time is very essential.

What is weight loss surgery?

Dr Deep Goel of BLK-Max Hospital, New Delhi, explains that for weight loss one has to undergo a bariatric surgery. This procedure is performed on people who are obese. Bariatric surgery involves making changes to your digestive system to help you lose weight. Bariatric surgery is done when diet and exercise are not yielding results or when you have serious health problems because of your weight.

According to Mayo Clinic, while bariatric surgery can offer many benefits, all forms of weight-loss surgery are major procedures that can pose serious risks and side effects. Also, you must make permanent healthy changes to your diet and get regular exercise to help ensure the long-term success of bariatric surgery.