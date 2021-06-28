DNA Explainer: What to do if a hospital denies admission to a COVID-19 patient?

India’s second wave saw several cases in which critically ill patients with confirmed or unconfirmed COVID-19 infections were unable to get admitted to a hospital in time.

Patients faced difficulty in getting an RT-PCR test report. Many couldn’t get admitted despite symptoms either due to unavailability of a confirmation test report or financial constraints.

As reports of such incidents popped up, the Union government came up with a national policy for hospitalization of COVID-19 patients.

The national policy for admission of COVID patients

In early May, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revised the ‘national policy for admission of COVID patients to various categories of COVID facilities’ in a bid to ensure “prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment” of COVID-19 patients.

In its directive, the Centre mandated the following guidelines to be adhered to by all hospitals under the Central govt, State Govts and UT administrations, which includes private hospitals handling COVID-19 cases:

Positive COVID-19 test is not mandatory for a person who needs admission to a COVID-19 hospital or facility.

Suspect cases should be admitted to suspect ward as per categorization - COVID Care Center (CCC) for mild, Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) for moderate, and Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH) for severe cases.

Hospitals can’t refuse service, including oxygen or essential drugs, to any patient on “any count”.

A patient belonging to a different city cannot be refused admission..

What to do if a hospital denies emergency treatment?

The access to basic medical care is included in the fundamental right to life. A person has the right to health and the government is obligated to provide its citizens adequate medical services.

Both private and government hospitals must ensure that a person gets treated in a timely manner. A patient’s inability to pay for COVID-19 medical expenses cannot come in the way of treatment even in a private hospital.

If you have been denied emergency treatment by a hospital, a writ for ‘violation of the right to life’ can be filed in a high court or the Supreme Court.

The SC and the HCs have the authority to order a hospital to provide the medical assistance being denied to you. Apart from hiring a lawyer to fight your case, the District Legal Service Authority can also be approached. Another alternative is filing a complaint with the National Human rights Commission or the State Medical Council.