Twitter
Headlines

DNA Explainer: What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali? What is TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh accused of?

Meet woman who turned her story telling passion into Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

Inside details of Asia's highest Shiv Mandir, it was constructed in 40 years, located in...

Paytm Crisis: Big update by RBI on restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who turned her story telling passion into Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

Inside details of Asia's highest Shiv Mandir, it was constructed in 40 years, located in...

First look of Meerut Metro trains unveiled, see pics here

Signs and symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

Indian batters with most runs in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

Devara Part One: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on this date, makers drop new poster

Not Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, but these superstars were first considered by Abbas Mustan for Race

HomeExplainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali? What is TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh accused of?

Opposition parties, including Congress and BJP, tried to visit the restive region but were stopped by police citing prohibitory orders.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 07:21 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has been in the news for nearly a month. The village has witnessed unprecedented protests over allegations of sexual abuse by scores of women against a local TMC leader named Shahjahan Sheikh. On Friday, Congress and BJP teams, including Union ministers, tried to visit the restive region but were stopped by police citing prohibitory orders. Opposition political parties, including the BJP, CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress, have been holding protests over alleged atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali for more than a week.

How did it start?

On January 5, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence of now absconding TMC strongman Shajahan Shiekh in Sandeshkhali in the multi-crore ration distribution scam. Shajahan's men in the locality not only prevented the ED officers from entering his home but also assaulted them before the central probe agency's men managed to escape from the village around 74 km away from the city. Shajahan is also a member of Zilla Parishad.

After the ED incident, local women in large numbers came out in the open and alleged that Shajahan and his men forcibly grabbed their land for prawn cultivation, torturing and sexually harassing them for several years.

What are the main allegations?

"Party (TMC) men would survey every home and if there was any beautiful woman, primarily a young wife or a girl, they would take them to the party office. They will keep that woman there night after night till they are satisfied," one of the several local women, who kept her face covered to hide her identity fearing attack by Shajahan and his associates, alleged. They not only accused Shajahan but also alleged that his close aides and other TMC leaders Uttam Sardar and Shibaprasad Hazra were involved in the abuse.

Women protested with bamboo sticks, and brooms and gheraoed the local police stations demanding the immediate arrest of Shajahan, Shibaprasad Hazra. Allegations led to protests and a political blame game.

READ | Paytm Crisis: Big update by RBI on restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank; check details

Tension escalated last Friday when the protesting women burnt down three poultry farms owned by Hazra, which they claimed were built on a piece of land forcibly grabbed from local villagers. This led the opposition parties in Bengal to escalate their demands to arrest Shajahan and his men immediately.

The BJP, CP(IM), and Congress alleged that the ruling TMC administration has been "giving protection" to Shajahan and his men. While some of the TMC leaders claimed that Shajahan was wrongfully framed by the opposition parties who have joined hands keeping in mind the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

What did West Bengal CM say?

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said those who were responsible have been put behind bars. The situation was being monitored closely and necessary steps were being taken, she had said. She blamed BJP for fomenting trouble in the area, while the BJP and the National Commission for Women (NCW) accused her party TMC and the state government of being complicit in crimes against women in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Electoral bonds: Know how much money political parties got between 2016-22, third name will surprise you

Meet actor who once had only Rs 20, worked as tailor, went to jail, later worked in highest-grossing Indian film ever

Meet IAS Charchit Gaur, IFS Arushi, both went to IIT, got married in 2021 after cracking UPSC, their love story is...

Bharat bandh today: Know routes to avoid in Delhi, Noida during farmers' protest

US: Indian-origin couple, their twins found dead in California home; probe underway

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE