DNA Explainer: What Putin achieved from the war and the way forward?

The Ukraine Russia war has entered day 22 on Thursday. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed war on Western-leaning Ukraine citing security threat from the region. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), on Wednesday ordered Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine.

After weeks of bombardment and ground fighting, leading to deaths, destruction and exodus of millions of people, often the question arises that what is the purpose of this war and what is the way forward from here? The deaths and destructions have been huge on both sides.

The economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the Western countries are sure to break its economic backbone with decades long wait to overcome from it.

What Putin said and what is the reality?

Vladimir Putin's initial aim was to overrun Ukraine and depose its government, ending for good its desire to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already made it clear that his country would not join the Western defensive alliance NATO.

Putin told Russian people his goal was to 'demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine', to protect people subjected to what he called eight years of bullying and genocide.

But there were no Nazis and no genocide, and Russia has imposed brutal force on dozens of towns and cities and united Ukrainians in opposition to its occupation.

ICJ President Joan Donoghue made it clear that the court is not in possession of evidence substantiating Russian allegations of genocide on Ukrainian territory.

The latest reports from five rounds of peace talks suggest Russia is no longer seeking to overthrow the government and is instead aiming for a neutral Ukraine.

What Vladimir Putin wants from Ukraine?

Ukraine achieved independence in 1991 with the collapse of Soviet Union collapsed and then it gradually allied with the West and European Union.

Putin claims Russians and Ukrainians are one people. "Ukraine never had a tradition of genuine statehood," he asserted, denying Ukraine's statehood.

Putin in 2013, pressed Ukraine's pro-Russian leader, Viktor Yanukovych, not to sign a deal with EU, leading to protests that led to his oust in February 2014.

Russia retaliated in 2014 and seized Ukraine's southern region of Crimea, triggering a rebellion in the east, backing separatists who fought Ukrainian forces.

Putin accused NATO of threatening 'our historic future as a nation', claiming without foundation that NATO countries wanted to bring war to Crimea.

What is the way forward?

The peace talks between both the countries are finally moving forward with Russian President Vladimir Putin softening his demands.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak believes a ceasefire could start in the coming days because Russian forces are stuck.

But there are doubts on Russia's intention. France says it should declare a ceasefire first, because you do not hold talks 'with a gun to your head'.

Russia does appear to have accepted it cannot depose Ukraine's leadership and replace it with a puppet government, as in Belarus.

Putin wanted Ukraine to recognise Crimea as part of Russia and also recognise the independence of the separatist-run Luhansk and Donetsk.

Even if Ukraine recognises their independence, it may not lead to a deal-breaker if the two sides agree to address that issue at a later stage.

To guarantee that they would not join North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the European Union, Ukraine will have to change its constitution.

(With Agency Inputs)