DNA Explainer: What is YouTube Handle and how will it benefit the creators?

After November 14, 2022, if they haven't yet chosen, YouTube content creators will have a handle automatically allocated to their channel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 01:11 PM IST

YouTube will progressively roll out the ability to choose a handle for each channel in the following weeks. Users who qualify have already begun getting emails and notifications in YouTube Studio. Typically, YouTube reserves their username if they already have a distinctive URL for their channel.
 
YouTube further stated, “Starting on November 14, 2022, if you haven’t yet selected a handle for your channel, YouTube will automatically assign you a handle, which you can change in YouTube Studio if you’d like.”
 
What is a YouTube handle?
A YouTube handle is a new way for people to find and communicate with producers, claims the tech platform. Unlike channel names, handles are unique to each creator, making it easier for them to develop a distinctive online presence.
 
It also says that while viewers aren't on YouTube, content providers on YouTube can use handles to point others to their channel. The channel URL will be https://youtube.com/@user123, for instance, if the creator's handle is @user123. (Also Read: ‘Ola is a place for hardworking and ambitious people’: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on ‘hostile work culture')
 
The intended handle name might, however, not always be available for usage. A handle might not be accessible for a variety of reasons, according to YouTube. Most frequently, this is either because a different channel already chose that handle or because the channel didn't follow the platform's guidelines for choosing handles.
 
What place will the handle show up?
The handle will begin showing up in a few places across YouTube, including:
 
• The Shorts tab
• Search results
• Comments and mentions In some places.
 
Additionally, YouTube wants to display the handle next to the associated channel name on pages like channel pages. According to YouTube, it will also be broadcast in even more locations on the platform in the future.
 
How will a creator benefit from YouTube handle?
  1. Gaining recognition in Shorts will be beneficial to the creator.
  2. It will aid in determining identity.
  3. People can tag the creator of a video with a handle.
  4. Assist others in discovering the YouTube creator
  5. The creator will be able to interact with other members of the YouTube community.
