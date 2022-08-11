DNA Explainer: What is Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill? Know how it will protect endangered species

Representational image

In a landmark decision, the Lok Sabha decided to pass the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill 2021 during this year’s monsoon session of the Parliament, which will pave the way for the conservation of wildlife and endangered species in India.

The Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill 2021 aims at protecting and managing resources and activities that are essential for the conservation of wildlife and the environment. Some of these activities are the permission for grazing or movement of livestock or the usage of drinking water.

Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav moved the bill to the Lok Sabha, after which it was passed.

During the discussion, the minister said, “Sometimes we go too far while discussing matters. Let's imagine a world without trees, animals, mountains, or rivers and only humans. Will this planet exist? It is the collective responsibility of the human species to take everyone (living, and non-living) together.

What is the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill?

According to the provisions of the Bill, it seeks to amend the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which regulates the protection of wild animals, birds, and plants in the country.

One of the most significant focuses of the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill 2021 is to increase the species protected under the law and implement the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The bill seeks to implement the provisions of CITES, which is an international agreement between governments of several countries to make sure that the trade and exchange of specimens of wild animals and plants do not threaten the survival of the species.

Some of the areas adjacent to national parks and sanctuaries may be declared as conservation reserves by the government under the bill, to protect the flora, fauna, and natural habitat of wildlife in the area.

According to the Centre, the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill also provides for any person to voluntarily surrender any captive animals or animal products to the Chief Wild Life Warden. The animal then comes under the jurisdiction of the state government and no compensation will be paid to the person who surrenders the animal.

READ | DNA Explainer: What is Electricity Amendment Bill 2022? Know why power engineers are protesting against it