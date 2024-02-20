Twitter
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio offering JioBook laptop with massive discount, 100GB cloud storage at just Rs…

Meet man who owns Rs 70 crore home, net worth is Rs 6500 crore, is not owner of a company, he works as...

DNA Explainer: What is Western Disturbance, which caused sudden rainfall in Delhi-NCR today?

This company offered 300% hike to retain employee who wanted to switch at…

Meet national award winning actress who became star after changing her name, romanced younger hero, worked with many...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio offering JioBook laptop with massive discount, 100GB cloud storage at just Rs…

Meet man who owns Rs 70 crore home, net worth is Rs 6500 crore, is not owner of a company, he works as...

Meet national award winning actress who became star after changing her name, romanced younger hero, worked with many...

9 Indian film posters copied from Hollywood movies

7 health benefits of eating beatroot

9 inspirational messages by Tom Cruise 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan And Dhruv Jurel In His Own Style

Meet national award winning actress who became star after changing her name, romanced younger hero, worked with many...

Meet actress who married former CM against her family's wishes, became his second wife, her net worth is..

Biggest flop superhero film saw viewers refund tickets, planned franchise was cancelled, made in Rs 950 crore, earned...

HomeExplainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: What is Western Disturbance, which caused sudden rainfall in Delhi-NCR today?

Following a rainy evening on Wednesday, Delhi experienced another spell of rain and a thunderstorm today because of western disturbance , which caused the minimum temperature to drop to 15 degrees Celsius.

article-main

Varnika Srivastsava

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 09:42 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Following a rainy evening on Wednesday, Delhi experienced another spell of rain and a thunderstorm today, due to which the minimum temperature dropped to 15 degrees Celsius today. The unseasonal showers have been attributed to western disturbances by the weather service. The India Meteorological Department issued a bulletin on Thursday stating that the minimum temperature in the nation's capital was 17.8 degrees Celsius. It is anticipated that the highest temperature will be approximately 32 degrees Celsius. 

On Saturday, Delhi saw 12.2 mm of rain fall in a 24-hour period—the highest amount of precipitation in a March day in three years. Over the course of the past week, a series of western disturbances over northwest India caused rain and hail in a number of locations, including the nation's capital.

Dr Naresh, IMD Scientist, told ANI, "Yesterday's rain was due to a western disturbance. In the coming two days, in northwest India, including the western Himalaya region, there is a possibility of rainfall, thunderstorm and hailstorm. The temperatures all over India is normal and no possibility of a heatwave as of now."

What is Western Disturbance? 

However, let's learn about the western disturbances. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) defines western disturbances as storms that originate in the Caspian or Mediterranean Sea and bring non-monsoonal rainfall to northwest India. 
They are known as an extra-tropical storm that is thought to have its origins in the Mediterranean. Northwest India experiences sudden showers, snowfall, and fog during this area of low pressure. 

Precipitation during the winter season is very important in agriculture, especially for rabi crops. Wheat is one of the most important crops for India's food security. During the winter, an average of four to five western disturbances occur. Rainfall distribution and amount vary with each western disturbance.

The primary crop grown during the winter months is wheat, and in certain regions of the nation, harvesting has already begun. For the 2022–2023 crop year (July–June), the government has predicted a record wheat output of 112.2 million tonne.

While rain has delayed the heat wave by lowering temperatures, it has also damaged standing crops in northern and central India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

Because of the unwanted monsoon, farmers in these states were advised last week by the India Meteorological Department to defer harvesting wheat and other rabi crops.

The IMD advised farmers to harvest mature crops, such as mustard and chickpeas in some states, as soon as possible and store them in secure locations. To prevent lodging, farmers have also been asked to stop irrigating their wheat.

However, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that early reports indicate the current unseasonal rains and hailstorm did not have a significant effect on standing crops.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Remember Modiji, if...': Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at PM Modi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant: Pre-wedding rituals of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son begin with...

Gautam Adani’s firm plans to raise Rs 215000000000, Adani Group likely to invest big in…

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy; actor kisses wife's baby bump in viral photo

Meet woman who became a doctor then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer but resigned after just 7 years due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE