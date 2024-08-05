DNA Explainer: What is Waqf Board Act and why does Modi government want to amend it?

Waqf Act was first passed by Parliament in 1954. Subsequently, it was repealed and a new Waqf Act was passed in 1995 that gave more powers to Waqf Boards.

The central government is considering making amendments to the Waqf Act which could restrict the power of the Waqf Board. According to sources quoted by ANI, 32-40 amendments are being considered in the Waqf Board Act.



Waqf Act was first passed by Parliament in 1954. Subsequently, it was repealed and a new Waqf Act was passed in 1995 that gave more powers to Waqf Boards. In 2013, this Act was further amended to give far-reaching powers to the Waqf Board to designate the property as 'Waqf Property'. The current Waqf Act protects the properties of the Waqf. The Waqf properties can be used for the welfare of the Muslim community.



According to sources the proposed amendments are likely to make it mandatory for the Waqf Board to register its property in the District Collector's office so that the property can be evaluated.

The amendments also aim to enhance inclusivity by ensuring women's representation on the Central Waqf Council and state boards.



"Women will also be included in Waqf and counselling, which wasn't the case earlier. Now, appeals can be made in the high court against Waqf Board decisions, which was not possible earlier," said the source.



What Issue Does the Government Have with the Waqf Board?

The 2022 bill asserts that the Waqf Boards have become the "third largest owner of land after the Indian Armed Forces and the Railways," with their land holdings doubling since 2009.

The bill also states that the Waqf Board has been granted "unrestrained power" when it comes to registering properties. It points out that no other trust, mutth, akhara, or society is given a comparable level of autonomy in managing their affairs.