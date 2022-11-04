DNA Explainer: What is Virat Kohli's 'fake fielding' controversy, all you need to know

Photo: IANS

India won against Bangladesh in their latest T20 World Cup Super 12 match by just 5 runs in a thrilling contest at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Bangladesh have alleged unfair play which should have cost India a 5-run penalty, which would have arguably changed the outcome of the game. The claim is regarding a “fake fielding” instance involving star batsman Virat Kohli.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan kicked up a row by accusing Kohli of fake fielding and alleging that the incident was missed by the umpires on the field, thereby depriving Bangladesh of crucial five runs as a penalty.

The incident happened in the seventh over of the Bangladesh innings as they were attempting to chase down the 185 run target set by India. Kohli pretended to pick up and relay an incoming throw from the outfield from Arshdeep Singh. Kohli feigned a throw towards Axar Patel at the bowling end.

"We all saw that it was a wet ground. Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn`t materialise," Hasan was quoted as telling reporters post the T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

What is ‘fake fielding’ in cricket?

As per the games laws pertaining to unfair play, Law 41.5 prohibits the "deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of (the) batter". In the scenario that such an incident takes place and is considered against the law, the umpire can call a dead ball for the particular delivery and can also award five runs to the affected (batting) team.

What happened during the incident and in the aftermath?

The issue was not given any attention by the on-field umpires at the India-Bangladesh match, Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown. The incident was also apparently missed by Bangladesh batsman on the crease Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto. No one raised any concerns at the time.

It was also revealed that Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan engaged in an animated discussion with the umpires during rain stoppage which also involved raising the alleged “fake fielding” incident.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has said that it will raise the incident and its concerns with the International Cricket Council in the “proper forum”.

India and Bangladesh fans have been locking horns on social media over the “fake fielding” controversy while several former cricketers and cricket analysts have also been sharing their insights. While Bangladesh supporters allege that they were cheated out of a win, Indian fans are claiming that the accusations are just an excuse after the disappointing defeat.

