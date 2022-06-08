DNA Explainer: What is Viagra overdose which leads to the condition priapism

(Image Source: Pixabay)

Everything you consume, which is not natural, is most likely to leave a side effect if taken in greater quantities. And when it comes to medicines then one must be extra careful and stick to the doctor's prescription. If you falter, then you may have to face what a newly married man from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj had to undergo.

The man chose to take Viagra to improve his sexual performance after taking advice from his friends. While consuming the drug, what he did not take care of, is the prescribed dosage of the drug. Medical reports suggest the man had upped his Viagra dosage to 200 mg daily, which is four times the recommended amount.

What landed the man in hospital?

The 28-year-old man ended up with an erection which did not subside even after 20 days. The developed condition is called priapism, where there is a prolonged erection of the penis. The full or partial erection continues hours beyond or not caused by sexual stimulation. Due to this condition, the man's erection was not subsiding, despite not being sexually stimulated.

The man was later admitted to the hospital where doctors successfully performed penile prosthesis surgery on him. However, now the man has a problem that will last him a lifetime. Doctors say, though the man can have children and lead a normal life, tension in his private parts will never subside. He will have to forever wear a tight cloth to hide the bulge.

How Viagra works?

Viagra has emerged as one of the most popular drugs in the last three decades or so. It was the first oral treatment discovered for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in men. However, its original work was to help treat high blood pressure and angina. But its adverse effects led to the discovery of the drug being useful in treating erectile problems.

This opened up a whole new market for the drug manufacturer and in very short span it became very popular worldover. In the UK, Viagra can be obtained from the doctor on a prescription after having a consultation and discussing your needs.

Viagra blocks the action of an enzyme which usually causes blood vessels to narrow. By blocking this enzyme, the blood vessels are widened which increases the blood being supplied to the penis, therefore, helping with getting and maintaining an erection.

It is important to note that sexual arousal needs to take place, without it, there will be no erection even if one takes a Viagra tablet. Viagra is available in strengths of 25mg, 50mg and 100mg oral tablets and usually, only one tablet is to be taken in 24 hours, on an empty stomach and with a full glass of water.

Its effects will usually last up to 5 hours and most men notice the effects within 2 or 3 hours but there are factors that can affect how well it works.

What is Viagra overdose?

Viagra is regarded to be a safe medicine to take as recommended by your doctor. But if a person takes too much of Viagra, he may develop several side effects. One particular side effect, which is rare when taking Viagra at normal dosages, is a condition called Priapism.

Viagra affects the penis and other parts of the body. Too much can cause a priapism, an uncomfortable and disproportionately large erection that lasts for more than four hours. A prolonged erection can lead to permanent damage to the penile tissues. Without immediate treatment, there may be permanent damage to the penis.

Viagra if taken more than the prescribed dose can significantly lower your blood pressure. This can lead to heart problems such as irregular heartbeat or worse yet, a heart attack. It is therefore essential that you only take Viagra if prescribed by your doctor and ensure that you take the recommended dose.

Another precaution one must take while having the drug is that they should avoid drinking grapefruit juice while using Viagra. Even a single glass of grapefruit juice can significantly increase the risk of side effects. Most healthcare providers recommend avoiding grapefruit products. Grapefruit may increase the blood levels in the body which already increases with the use of Viagra.

Side effects of Viagra

There are side effects with Viagra, however, most of them are mild and tend to go away on their own. These include a bit of facial flushing and nasal congestion and many men experience a headache too. These side effects are well tolerated in general and can improve over time.

Feeling lightheaded is not uncommon as it can drop your blood pressure but this will again improve over time.