DNA Explainer: What is the water dispute between India and Bangladesh? Know purpose of Kushiyara river pact

PM Modi with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (Photo - ANI)

India and Bangladesh have been at a crossroads for several decades when it comes to sharing the water flowing from rivers that cross both countries. Since a steady water supply has always been a sensitive issue for developing nations, India and Bangladesh have been embroiled in a dispute over the years.

During the current visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Delhi, the river water dispute issue was discussed by her with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an effort to resolve the problems, most notably the Teesta river water dispute.

In an attempt to put ease to the water-sharing problem between the two nations, PM Modi and Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina also signed the Kushiyara river water pact, with the next step to resolve the Teesta water dispute.

Water dispute between India and Bangladesh

There are two major longstanding water disputes between India and Bangladesh – the Teesta river dispute and the Ganges river dispute, both of which are major sources for fishermen, farmers and boatmen of both countries.

The Ganga river dispute has been an issue of conflict between the two nations for the past 35 years since the holy river flows from India to Bangladesh. Several rounds of bilateral talks have failed with no permanent solution provided for water sharing.

Further, a treaty was signed between Indian Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in 1996 to establish a water sharing agreement for the next 30 years, which is set to expire soon.

Meanwhile, no treaty has been signed yet to resolve the Teesta water-sharing dispute between the two nations, which has been a cause for tension between India and Bangladesh since 1986. Earlier, a treaty was designed to allocate certain percentages of the river to each country, but West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee backed out at the last moment.

PM Modi, PM Sheikh Hasina sign Kushiyara water pact

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday signed interim water sharing agreement for the Kushiyara river, the first such pact since the signing of the Ganga water treaty in 1996.

In an effort to divvy up the resources of the river which flows through both countries, PM Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina signed a memorandum of understanding on sharing of waters of the Kushiyara river, a pact that will benefit people residing in southern Assam and the Sylhet division of Bangladesh.

"Today, we have signed an important agreement on sharing water of the Kushiyara river. This will benefit southern Assam in India and Sylhet region in Bangladesh," PM Modi told reporters after the talks with Hasina.

(With PTI inputs)

