DNA Explainer: What is the Indian Antarctic Bill 2022, passed for research in no man’s land?

In a landmark decision, the Lok Sabha passed the Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 today, making it the first bill that was passed in this Parliament session. As per the details of the bill, it seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region.

As soon as the House reassembled at 2 pm on Friday following the second adjournment of the day, the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, was taken up for consideration after Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh moved it for consideration.

The Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 was heavily opposed by the opposition but became one of the most significant bills passed in the history of research projects in India, as it paves the way for Indian researchers to explore the no man’s land.

Does the Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 breach the 1983 Antarctic Treaty?

One of the major questions raised while drafting the Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 was that it might interfere with the Antarctic Treaty signed by countries back in 1983. Replying to the brief debate on the bill, Singh said the Antarctic Treaty was signed in 1959 and India became a signatory in 1983.

"The main objective of the treaty was that Antarctica is not used for a military activity or there is no other misuse, to ensure the demilitarisation of the area. The other objective was to prevent nations from indulging in mining activity or any other illegal activity," the minister said.

As per PTI reports, the Science minister further said, “This is more or less no man's land. No one should use that land for a nuclear explosion. Basically its (treaty's) objective was to ensure that those countries that have institutions there, they restrict themselves to research or experiments related to climate and geography.”

Explaining how the research projects will be conducted in Antarctica, Singh further explained that a committee will be formed headed by the Earth sciences secretary and representatives from other ministries.

"After the passage of the bill, Indian laws will be applicable in the area occupied by Indian institutions and Indian personnel living in that continent,” the minister clarified.

Why is Opposition against the Indian Antarctic Bill 2022?

Despite the clarifications provided by the Centre during the Lok Sabha session, many opposition leaders remained on the fence over the passing of the bill.

Participating in the debate, Biju Janata Dal's Bhartruhari Mahtab said the bill aims at promoting Antarctica as a natural reserve that is devoted to science and peace and to ensure that Antarctica does not become the scene of international discord.

Further, Congress' leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Opposition members want to participate in the debate on the bill but the government must heed their call for a discussion on the price rise issue.

The main aim of the newly-passed bill is to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region. India has two active research stations in the Antarctic -- Maitri and Bharti -- where scientists are involved in research.

(With PTI inputs)

