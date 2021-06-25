DNA Explainer: What is the delimitation proposed for Jammu and Kashmir?

A high-profile all-party meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by 14 prominent leaders has unanimously backed the strengthening of the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.

This was the first high-level interaction between the Centre and state’s political leadership from Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when J&K’s special status was revoked and it was bifurcated into two union territories.

PM Modi urged the leaders to participate in the delimitation process set to be undertaken in the state. He stressed on the importance of holding assembly elections as soon as possible.

The PM said, "Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K. Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K's development trajectory."

Prominent valley leader J&K Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari said after the meeting, "The PM asked all to participate in the delimitation process. We have been assured that this is the roadmap towards elections. PM also said that we are committed to the restoration of statehood,"

What is delimitation?

In definition, delimitation means the process of redrawing of boundaries of territorial constituencies or provinces with legislative bodies in a country.

India conducts the exercise of delimitation to redraw boundaries of Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats to ensure equal representation to equal parts of the population. This exercise is necessary due to changes in populations of different geographical areas.

The idea behind delimitation is to ensure that voters are evenly distributed and a level playing field is ensured for all candidates and political parties involved in an election.

Carried out every few years after the Census, delimitation aims to equally distribute the number of votes in a state to each contested seat.

The process is performed by a high-powered independent body constituted under the Delimitation Act under Article 82 of the Constitution.

Headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, the Delimitation Commission includes the chief election commissioner or any of the two election commissioners, and the election commissioner of the state in question. Additionally, the commission has 10 associate members consisting of five MPs and five MLAs chosen from the state.

Why delimitation is needed before conducting elections in J&K?

State Assembly Elections in J&K can only take place when the delimitation exercise is complete.

In the earlier state of Jammu and Kashmir, the process of delimitation was different from the rest of India. While the Lok Sabha constituency delimitation was done in accordance with the Indian constitution, the exercise for state assembly polls was governed by the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution and Jammu and Kashmir Representation of the People Act, 1957.

The state did not take part in the countrywide delimitation between 2002 and 2008.

After the abrogation of Article 370, a fresh Delimitation commission was formed to fix assembly and parliamentary boundaries when the state became a UT.

The delimitation exercise is a crucial step in the valley’s return to normalization. It will pave the way for elections to be held in J&K which has been without a state government since June 2018.